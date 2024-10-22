Submit Release
Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2024 Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its third quarter 2024 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:

HIW Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:   Hannah True 
  Manager of Finance and Corporate Strategy
  Hannah.true@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924

      


