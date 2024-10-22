Submit Release
Range Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights –

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $246 million
  • Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $250 million
  • Capital spending of $156 million, approximately 24% of the 2024 budget
  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $25.96 per barrel – premium of $4.10 over Mont Belvieu equivalent
  • Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.50) per mcf to NYMEX
  • Production averaged 2.20 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas
  • Repurchased 800,000 shares at an average of $30.10 per share

Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO, commented, “This month marks the 20th anniversary of Range drilling the first commercial Marcellus shale well. The Marcellus and Utica now produce nearly one-third of U.S. natural gas, and the U.S. has become the leading global supplier of safe, clean, affordable natural gas. We are tremendously proud of the role Range has played in this hugely impactful achievement and we are even more excited about what the future holds as global energy demand increases, improving the quality of life for billions of people living in energy poverty. We expect the lowest cost, lowest emissions intensity natural gas producers, like Range, will play an increasingly important role in meeting that growing demand.

Range has successfully demonstrated the economic durability and sustainability of its high-quality inventory through recent years’ commodity cycles. Despite cyclically low natural gas prices in the third quarter, Range once again returned capital to shareholders, invested in the business and further strengthened our financial position. With an advantaged full-cycle cost structure and an inventory measured in decades, we believe Range is well-positioned to grow its presence as a reliable energy provider while consistently delivering value to shareholders.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying tables that reconcile each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

GAAP revenues and other income for third quarter 2024 totaled $615 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $246 million, and GAAP net income was $51 million ($0.21 per diluted share).  Third quarter earnings results include a $47 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for third quarter 2024 totaled $680 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $250 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $117 million ($0.48 per diluted share) in third quarter 2024.

The following table details Range’s third quarter 2024 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses   3Q 2024
(per mcfe) 		  3Q 2023
(per mcfe) 		    Increase (Decrease)
               
Direct operating(a)   $ 0.12   $ 0.11     9%  
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression(a)   1.51   1.42     6%  
Taxes other than income   0.03   0.02     50%  
General and administrative(a)   0.16   0.15     7%  
Interest expense(a)   0.14   0.15     (7%)  
Total cash unit costs(b)   1.96   1.86     5%  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A)   0.45   0.45     0%  
Total unit costs plus DD&A(b)   $ 2.41   $ 2.31     4%  

(a)   Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for third quarter 2024(a):

  3Q24 Production & Realized Pricing  
    Natural Gas
(Mcf)
   Oil (Bbl)
   NGLs
(Bbl)
   Natural Gas
Equivalent (Mcfe)
       
                 
Net production per day     1,502,106       5,594       111,465     2,204,460
                 
Average NYMEX price   $ 2.16     $ 75.58     $ 21.86    
Differential, including basis hedging     (0.50)       (11.55)       4.10    
Realized prices before NYMEX hedges     1.66       64.03       25.96     2.61
Settled NYMEX hedges     0.82       5.70       0.14     0.58
Average realized prices after hedges     $ 2.48       $ 69.73       $ 26.09     $ 3.18 

(a)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding

Third quarter 2024 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.18 per mcfe.

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.66 per mcf, or a ($0.50) per mcf differential to NYMEX. The Company is improving its full-year 2024 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to a range of ($0.39) to ($0.40) per mcf.
  • Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $25.96 per barrel, approximately $4.10 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. The Company is improving it full year NGL differentials to a premium of +$2.10 - +$2.35 for the year, implying fourth quarter 2024 differentials in the +$1.00 to +$2.00 range.
  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $64.03 per barrel, or $11.55 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect condensate differentials to average $10.00-$13.00 below WTI.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Third quarter 2024 drilling and completion expenditures were $146 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $10 million was invested in acreage leasehold, gathering systems and other. Total capital spending through third quarter was $501 million, representing approximately 76% of Range’s capital budget for 2024.
  
The table below summarizes expected 2024 activity. Two wells in northeast Pennsylvania originally scheduled to turn-in-line (TIL) in mid-2024 have been completed but are now scheduled to TIL in early 2025 to maximize water recycling savings and take advantage of expected natural gas price improvements.  

      YTD Wells TIL 3Q 2024   Remaining
2024		   2024
Planned TIL
SW PA Super-Rich     9   -   9
SW PA Wet     18   9   27
SW PA Dry     3   8   11
NE PA Dry     -   -   -
Total Wells     30   17   47


Financial Position and Repurchase Activity

As of September 30, 2024, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.44 billion, consisting of $1.72 billion of senior notes and $277 million in cash. During the third quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $3.0 million principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.

During the third quarter, Range repurchased 800,000 shares at an average price of approximately $30.10. The Company has approximately $1.0 billion of availability under the share repurchase program.

Guidance – 2024

Updated Capital & Production Guidance

Range’s 2024 all-in capital budget is $645 million - $670 million. Annual production is now expected to be ~2.17 Bcfe per day for 2024, an increase of approximately 2% over the last three years of maintenance as a result of well performance and optimized gathering and compression. Liquids are expected to be over 30% of production.

Updated Full Year 2024 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.11 - $0.12 per mcfe
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.48 - $1.50 per mcfe
Taxes other than income: $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe
Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million
G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.18 per mcfe
Net Interest expense: $0.13 - $0.14 per mcfe
DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe
Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million
   

Updated 2024 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production.

FY 2024 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.39 to $0.40
FY 2024 Natural Gas Liquids:(2) MB plus $2.10 to $2.35 per barrel
FY 2024 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging
(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of September 30, 2024, was a net loss of $16.9 million.    

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 23rd.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings press release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes certain non-GAAP measures may provide financial statement users with meaningful supplemental information for comparisons within the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to Net Income, excluding certain items, Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, realized prices, Net debt and Cash margin.

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors and industry analysts who utilize Net debt for comparative purposes across the industry.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.
  
We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com 

   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
                                   
STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional                  
details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q                  
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)                  
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     %     2024     2023     %  
Revenues and other income:                                  
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 533,277     $ 526,718           $ 1,578,728     $ 1,731,382        
Derivative fair value income   47,124       38,394             110,530       530,095        
Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b)   31,289       43,325             91,513       162,092        
ARO settlement loss (b)   -       (1 )           (26 )     (1 )      
Interest income (b)   3,188       1,279             9,507       4,016        
Other (b)   155       9             193       5,477        
Total revenues and other income   615,033       609,724       1 %     1,790,445       2,433,061       -26 %
                                   
Costs and expenses:                                  
Direct operating   24,799       22,123             68,744       72,162        
Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)   486       439             1,454       1,280        
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression   306,154       277,207             878,524       830,880        
Taxes other than income   5,117       4,756             15,459       19,643        
Brokered natural gas and marketing   32,017       45,723             96,425       156,470        
Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation (c)   571       483             1,862       1,604        
Exploration   6,988       6,658             17,506       18,087        
Exploration - stock-based compensation (c)   346       312             1,005       935        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,723       11,012             8,618       44,308        
General and administrative   32,674       29,581             97,818       93,366        
General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)   8,639       8,446             27,099       26,461        
General and administrative - lawsuit settlements   213       66             691       938        
Exit costs   7,649       10,684             28,058       71,661        
Deferred compensation plan (d)   (1,930 )     8,997             5,715       29,546        
Interest expense   27,958       29,260             85,430       89,886        
Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)   1,343       1,339             4,060       4,032        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (11 )     -             (254 )     (439 )      
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   91,137       87,619             265,872       259,197        
Gain on sale of assets   (69 )     (109 )           (222 )     (353 )      
Total costs and expenses   548,804       544,596       1 %     1,603,864       1,719,664       -7 %
                                   
Income before income taxes   66,229       65,128       2 %     186,581       713,397       -74 %
                                   
Income tax expense                                  
Current   1,282       601             5,263       3,000        
Deferred   14,291       15,097             9,820       149,289        
    15,573       15,698             15,083       152,289        
                                   
Net income $ 50,656     $ 49,430       2 %   $ 171,498     $ 561,108       -69 %
                                   
                                   
Net Income Per Common Share                                  
Basic $ 0.21     $ 0.20           $ 0.71     $ 2.30        
Diluted $ 0.21     $ 0.20           $ 0.70     $ 2.27        
                                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported                                  
Basic   240,865       241,338       0 %     240,832       239,455       1 %
Diluted   242,623       243,937       -1 %     242,802       242,144       0 %
                                   
                                   
(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.  
(b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.  
(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.  
(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.  
(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.

  


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
           
BALANCE SHEET          
(In thousands) September 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
Assets          
Current assets $ 495,220     $ 528,794  
Derivative assets   197,810       442,971  
Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method   6,348,836       6,117,681  
Other property and equipment   2,084       1,696  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   118,988       23,821  
Other   78,365       88,922  
Total assets $ 7,241,303     $ 7,203,885  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities $ 1,214,860     $ 580,469  
Asset retirement obligations   2,395       2,395  
Derivative liabilities   6,649       222  
Senior notes   1,089,131       1,774,229  
Deferred tax liabilities   571,095       561,288  
Derivative liabilities   684       107  
Deferred compensation liabilities   62,883       72,976  
Operating lease liabilities   30,811       16,064  
Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities   123,406       119,896  
Divestiture contract obligation   271,302       310,688  
Total liabilities 3,373,216     3,438,334  
           
Common stock and retained deficit   4,360,303       4,213,585  
Other comprehensive income   600       647  
Common stock held in treasury   (492,816 )     (448,681 )
Total stockholders' equity   3,868,087       3,765,551  
  $ 7,241,303     $ 7,203,885  


                 
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT AS REPORTED         
TO NET DEBT, a non-GAAP measure         
(Unaudited, in thousands)                
  September 30,     December 31,        
  2024     2023     %  
                 
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs, as reported $ 1,706,514     $ 1,774,229       -4 %
Unamortized debt issuance costs, as reported   11,626       14,159        
Less cash and cash equivalents, as reported   (277,450 )     (211,974 )      
Net debt, a non-GAAP measure $ 1,440,690     $ 1,576,414       -9 %


                                   
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND                  
OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUES AS                  
ADJUSTED, a non-GAAP measure                  
(Unaudited, in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     %     2024     2023     %  
                                   
Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 615,033     $ 609,724       1 %   $ 1,790,445     $ 2,433,061       -26 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                  
Total change in fair value related to derivatives                                  
prior to settlement loss (gain)   65,141       39,048             252,165       (341,599 )      
ARO settlement loss   -       1             26       1        
Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 680,174     $ 648,773       5 %   $ 2,042,636     $ 2,091,463       -2 %



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION		  
                       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
(Unaudited, in thousands)            
                       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Net income   50,656       49,430       171,498       561,108  
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:                      
Deferred income tax expense   14,291       15,097       9,820       149,289  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   91,137       87,619       265,872       259,197  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,723       11,012       8,618       44,308  
Derivative fair value income   (47,124 )     (38,394 )     (110,530 )     (530,095 )
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments   112,265       77,442       362,695       188,496  
Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion   7,604       10,606       27,933       71,380  
Allowance for bad debts   -       -       -       -  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and other   927       997       3,352       3,591  
Deferred and stock-based compensation   8,260       18,763       37,597       60,166  
Gain on sale of assets   (69 )     (109 )     (222 )     (353 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (11 )     -       (254 )     (439 )
                       
Changes in working capital:                      
Accounts receivable   24,617       (29,566 )     101,530       288,415  
Other current assets   20,596       (6,522 )     (1,809 )     (9,520 )
Accounts payable   (21,334 )     (8,147 )     (27,052 )     (84,291 )
Accrued liabilities and other   (20,619 )     (37,976 )     (122,424 )     (249,455 )
Net changes in working capital   3,260       (82,211 )     (49,755 )     (54,851 )
Net cash provided from operating activities   245,919       150,252       726,624       751,797  
                       
                       
                       
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING  
ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS  
BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure  
(Unaudited, in thousands)                      
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 245,919     $ 150,252     $ 726,624     $ 751,797  
Net changes in working capital   (3,260 )     82,211       49,755       54,851  
Exploration expense   6,988       6,658       17,506       18,087  
Lawsuit settlements   213       66       691       938  
Non-cash compensation adjustment and other   313       335       397       383  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure $ 250,173     $ 239,522     $ 794,973     $ 826,056  
                       
                       
                       
ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING  
(Unaudited, in thousands)                      
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Basic:                      
Weighted average shares outstanding   241,676       244,446       242,133       244,179  
Stock held by deferred compensation plan   (811 )     (3,108 )     (1,301 )     (4,724 )
Adjusted basic   240,865       241,338       240,832       239,455  
                       
Dilutive:                      
Weighted average shares outstanding   241,676       244,446       242,133       244,179  
Dilutive stock options under treasury method   947       (509 )     669       (2,035 )
Adjusted dilutive   242,623       243,937       242,802       242,144  



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION		  
                                   
RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES  
AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO  
CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND  
OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD-PARTY  
TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING, PROCESSING AND  
COMPRESSION COSTS, a non-GAAP measure  
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)  
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     %     2024     2023     %  
Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components:                                  
Natural gas sales $ 234,139     $ 246,976           $ 715,266     $ 913,915        
NGLs sales   266,186       238,211             750,547       695,368        
Oil sales   32,952       41,531             112,915       122,099        
Total Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Sales, as reported $ 533,277     $ 526,718       1 %   $ 1,578,728     $ 1,731,382       -9 %
                                   
Derivative Fair Value Income, as reported $ 47,124     $ 38,394           $ 110,530     $ 530,095        
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - (gain) loss:                                  
Natural gas   (107,923 )     (82,472 )           (355,030 )     (196,847 )      
NGLs   (1,409 )     -             (3,310 )     -        
Oil   (2,933 )     5,030             (4,355 )     8,351        
Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non GAAP measure $ (65,141 )   $ (39,048 )         $ (252,165 )   $ 341,599        
                                   
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:                                  
Natural Gas $ 153,063     $ 142,202           $ 456,215     $ 436,912        
NGLs   152,624       134,754             420,975       393,281        
Oil   467       251             1,334       687        
Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 306,154     $ 277,207           $ 878,524     $ 830,880        
                                   
Natural gas, NGL and Oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)                                  
Natural gas sales $ 342,062     $ 329,448           $ 1,070,296     $ 1,110,762        
NGLs sales   267,595       238,211             753,857       695,368        
Oil Sales   35,885       36,501             117,270       113,748        
Total $ 645,542     $ 604,160       7 %   $ 1,941,423     $ 1,919,878       1 %
                                   
Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil during the periods (a):                                  
Natural Gas (mcf)   138,193,783       133,305,469       4 %     406,943,086       396,367,927       3 %
NGLs (bbls)   10,254,759       9,748,012       5 %     29,392,292       28,368,181       4 %
Oil (bbls)   514,659       587,488       -12 %     1,717,958       1,818,773       -6 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   202,810,291       195,318,469       4 %     593,604,586       577,489,651       3 %
                                   
Production of natural gas, NGLs and oil - average per day (a):                                  
Natural Gas (mcf)   1,502,106       1,448,972       4 %     1,485,194       1,451,897       2 %
NGLs (bbls)   111,465       105,957       5 %     107,271       103,913       3 %
Oil (bbls)   5,594       6,386       -12 %     6,270       6,662       -6 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   2,204,460       2,123,027       4 %     2,166,440       2,115,347       2 %
                                   
Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party                                  
transportation costs:                                  
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.69     $ 1.85       -9 %   $ 1.76     $ 2.31       -24 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 25.96     $ 24.44       6 %   $ 25.54     $ 24.51       4 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 64.03     $ 70.69       -9 %   $ 65.73     $ 67.13       -2 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 2.63     $ 2.70       -3 %   $ 2.66     $ 3.00       -11 %
                                   
Average prices, including derivative settlements before third-party                                  
transportation costs: (c)                                  
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 2.48     $ 2.47       0 %   $ 2.63     $ 2.80       -6 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 26.09     $ 24.44       7 %   $ 25.65     $ 24.51       5 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 69.73     $ 62.13       12 %   $ 68.26     $ 62.54       9 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 3.18     $ 3.09       3 %   $ 3.27     $ 3.32       -2 %
                                   
Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third-party                                  
transportation costs: (d)                                  
Natural Gas (per mcf) $ 1.37     $ 1.40       -2 %   $ 1.51     $ 1.70       -11 %
NGLs (per bbl) $ 11.21     $ 10.61       6 %   $ 11.33     $ 10.65       6 %
Oil (per bbl) $ 68.82     $ 61.70       12 %   $ 67.49     $ 62.16       9 %
Gas equivalent (per mcfe) (b) $ 1.67     $ 1.67       0 %   $ 1.79     $ 1.89       -5 %
                                   
Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.51     $ 1.42       6 %   $ 1.48     $ 1.44       3 %
                                   
(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.  
(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which may not be indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.  
(c) Excluding third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.  
(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.  



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION		  
                                   
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME  
TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  
EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure  
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     %     2024     2023     %  
                                   
Income from operations before income taxes, as reported   66,229       65,128       2 %     186,581       713,397       -74 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                  
Gain on the sale of assets   (69 )     (109 )           (222 )     (353 )      
ARO settlement loss   -       1             26       1        
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   65,141       39,048             252,165       (341,599 )      
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,723       11,012             8,618       44,308        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (11 )     -             (254 )     (439 )      
Lawsuit settlements   213       66             691       938        
Exit costs   7,649       10,684             28,058       71,661        
Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based compensation   571       483             1,862       1,604        
Direct operating - stock-based compensation   486       439             1,454       1,280        
Exploration expenses - stock-based compensation   346       312             1,005       935        
General & administrative - stock-based compensation   8,639       8,446             27,099       26,461        
Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment   (1,930 )     8,997             5,715       29,546        
                                   
Income before income taxes, as adjusted   151,987       144,507       5 %     512,798       547,740       -6 %
                                   
Income tax expense, as adjusted                                  
Current (a)   1,282       601             5,263       3,000        
Deferred (a)   33,675       32,636             112,681       122,981        
                                   
Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 117,030     $ 111,270       5 %   $ 394,854     $ 421,759       -6 %
                                   
Non-GAAP income per common share                                  
Basic $ 0.49     $ 0.46       7 %   $ 1.64     $ 1.76       -7 %
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.46       4 %   $ 1.63     $ 1.74       -6 %
                                   
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive   242,623       243,937             242,802       242,144        
                                   
(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and 2024.  



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION		  
                       
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING  
CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER  
SHARE, non-GAAP measures  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Net income, as reported $ 50,656     $ 49,430     $ 171,498     $ 561,108  
Adjustments for certain special items:                      
Gain on sale of assets   (69 )     (109 )     (222 )     (353 )
ARO settlement loss   -       1       26       1  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (11 )     -       (254 )     (439 )
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   65,141       39,048       252,165       (341,599 )
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,723       11,012       8,618       44,308  
Lawsuit settlements   213       66       691       938  
Exit costs   7,649       10,684       28,058       71,661  
Stock-based compensation   10,042       9,680       31,420       30,280  
Deferred compensation plan   (1,930 )     8,997       5,715       29,546  
Tax impact   (19,384 )     (17,539 )     (102,861 )     26,308  
                       
Net income, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 117,030     $ 111,270     $ 394,854     $ 421,759  
                       
Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 0.21     $ 0.20     $ 0.70     $ 2.27  
Adjustments for certain special items per diluted share:                      
Gain on sale of assets   -       -       -       -  
ARO settlement loss   -       -       -       -  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -  
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   0.27       0.16       1.04       (1.41 )
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   0.02       0.05       0.04       0.18  
Lawsuit settlements   -       -       -       -  
Exit costs   0.03       0.04       0.12       0.30  
Stock-based compensation   0.04       0.04       0.13       0.13  
Deferred compensation plan   (0.01 )     0.04       0.02       0.12  
Adjustment for rounding differences   -       -       -       -  
Tax impact   (0.08 )     (0.07 )     (0.42 )     0.11  
Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)   -       -       -       0.04  
                       
Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.48     $ 0.46     $ 1.63     $ 1.74  
                       
Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:                      
Basic $ 0.49     $ 0.46     $ 1.64     $ 1.76  
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.46     $ 1.63     $ 1.74  



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION		  
                       
RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure  
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per unit data)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Revenues                      
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales, as reported $ 533,277     $ 526,718     $ 1,578,728     $ 1,731,382  
Derivative fair value income, as reported   47,124       38,394       110,530       530,095  
Less non-cash fair value loss (gain)   65,141       39,048       252,165       (341,599 )
Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported   34,632       44,612       101,187       171,584  
Less ARO settlement   -       1       26       1  
Cash revenues   680,174       648,773       2,042,636       2,091,463  
                       
Expenses                      
Direct operating, as reported   25,285       22,562       70,198       73,442  
Less direct operating stock-based compensation   (486 )     (439 )     (1,454 )     (1,280 )
Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported   306,154       277,207       878,524       830,880  
Taxes other than income, as reported   5,117       4,756       15,459       19,643  
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported   32,588       46,206       98,287       158,074  
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation   (571 )     (483 )     (1,862 )     (1,604 )
General and administrative, as reported   41,526       38,093       125,608       120,765  
Less G&A stock-based compensation   (8,639 )     (8,446 )     (27,099 )     (26,461 )
Less lawsuit settlements   (213 )     (66 )     (691 )     (938 )
Interest expense, as reported   29,301       30,599       89,490       93,918  
Less amortization of deferred financing costs   (1,343 )     (1,339 )     (4,060 )     (4,032 )
Cash expenses   428,719       408,650       1,242,400       1,262,407  
                       
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 251,455     $ 240,123     $ 800,236     $ 829,056  
                       
Mmcfe produced during period   202,810       195,319       593,605       577,490  
                       
Cash margin per mcfe $ 1.24     $ 1.23     $ 1.35     $ 1.44  
                       
                       
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  
TO CASH MARGIN, a non-GAAP measure  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)  
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Income before income taxes, as reported $ 66,229     $ 65,128     $ 186,581     $ 713,397  
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes                      
to cash margin:                      
ARO settlements   -       1       26       1  
Derivative fair value income   (47,124 )     (38,394 )     (110,530 )     (530,095 )
Net cash receipts on derivative settlements   112,265       77,442       362,695       188,496  
Exploration expense   6,988       6,658       17,506       18,087  
Lawsuit settlements   213       66       691       938  
Exit costs   7,649       10,684       28,058       71,661  
Deferred compensation plan   (1,930 )     8,997       5,715       29,546  
Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing and general and administrative)   10,042       9,680       31,420       30,280  
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs   1,343       1,339       4,060       4,032  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   91,137       87,619       265,872       259,197  
Gain on sale of assets   (69 )     (109 )     (222 )     (353 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (11 )     -       (254 )     (439 )
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   4,723       11,012       8,618       44,308  
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 251,455     $ 240,123     $ 800,236     $ 829,056  

