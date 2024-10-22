Ardelyx Announces Launch of Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations, a New Podcast for the IBS-C Patient Community

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced the launch of Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations, a new podcast for the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) patient community. The podcast is hosted by Ardelyx’s director, patient advocacy, Johannah Ruddy, M.Ed. and practicing gastroenterologist, Andrea Shin, MD. The first episode is out now. Each month, the hosts will be joined by patients, caregivers, advocacy leaders, healthcare providers and other gastroenterology experts to discuss the impact of IBS-C and provide education and hope for those affected.

“People living with IBS-C often feel lonely and stigmatized. We wanted to create a safe space where people with this condition can find fact-based information, hear stories that likely sound like their own, and gain valuable insights that will provide them with hope as well as the tools to better manage their condition,” said Andrea Shin, MD and podcast co-host. “I am really proud to be a part of the Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations podcast. Our hope is to empower patients, family members and caregivers by showing them that they are part of a large community.”

Individuals can subscribe to the podcast and keep up on the latest episodes here, or wherever they get their podcasts.

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by both abdominal pain and altered bowel movements, estimated to affect 12 million people in the U.S. IBS-C is associated with significantly impaired quality of life, reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

clowie@ardelyx.com

