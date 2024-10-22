Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $13.03 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.56 million or $2.09 per diluted common share.   

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 8, 2024, and is expected to be paid on or about November 22, 2024. This marks the 39th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

The Company is working with borrowers and customers in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and southern West Virginia affected by the devastating floods, power outages, and water shortages from Hurricane Helene.  This includes payment relief for affected borrowers.  We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks as it relates to asset quality.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $13.03 million for the third quarter of 2024, was a decrease of $1.61 million, or 10.98%, from the same quarter of 2023.  Net income of $38.56 million for the first nine months of 2024, was an increase of $2.33 million, or 6.42%, from the same period of 2023.  
  • Net interest income decreased $1.75 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.    
  • Net interest margin of 4.41% was a decrease of 10 basis points over the same quarter of 2023.  The yield on earning assets increased 26 basis points from the same period of 2023 and is attributable to an increase in interest income resulting from an increase in yield.  While there was an increase in yield for both loans and securities available for sale; the average balances decreased.  The average balance for interest-bearing deposits with banks increased $219.59 million over the same period of 2023; however, there was no change in the yield from the same period of 2023.  The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 basis points when compared with the same period of 2023 and is primarily attributable to increased rates on interest-bearing deposit liabilities.  
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $830 thousand, or 8.63%, when compared to the same quarter of 2023.  Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 included a gain of $825 thousand from the sale of  two closed branch properties; noninterest income for the same period of 2023 included a gain of $204 thousand for the sale of a closed branch property.  Noninterest expense increased $1.26 million, or 5.52%.    
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.60% for the third quarter and 1.60% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 1.74% and 1.49% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 10.04% for the third quarter and 10.08% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 11.63% and 10.25% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.  Annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 14.46% for the third quarter and 14.61% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 17.11% and 14.94% for the same periods, respectively, of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.22 billion at September 30, 2024.  
  • Loans decreased $128.19 million, or 4.98%, from December 31, 2023.  Securities available for sale decreased $114.29 million, or 40.68%, from December 31, 2023.  Deposits decreased $63.07 million, or 2.32%.  The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $198.92 million, or 170.86%.    
  • The Company repurchased 12,854 common shares during the third quarter of 2024 at a total cost of $469 thousand.  The Company repurchased 257,294 common shares during the first nine months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.  
  • Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.82% when compared with the same quarter of 2023.  The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.13 million, or 0.18% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.46 million, or 0.22%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023, and 1.39% for September 30, 2023.
  • Book value per share at September 30, 2024, was $ 28.47, an increase of $1.27 from year-end 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 53 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2024. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.64 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2024. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2024. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict , terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)                                                        
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Interest income                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 32,120     $ 32,696     $ 33,418     $ 33,676     $ 33,496     $ 98,234     $ 93,051  
Interest on securities     1,070       1,211       1,698       1,888       1,912       3,979       6,068  
Interest on deposits in banks     3,702       2,882       913       438       697       7,497       2,044  
Total interest income     36,892       36,789       36,029       36,002       36,105       109,710       101,163  
Interest expense                                                        
Interest on deposits     5,298       4,877       4,365       3,935       2,758       14,540       5,406  
Interest on borrowings     -       -       35       4       -       35       136  
Total interest expense     5,298       4,877       4,400       3,939       2,758       14,575       5,542  
Net interest income     31,594       31,912       31,629       32,063       33,347       95,135       95,621  
Provision for credit losses     1,360       144       1,011       1,029       1,109       2,515       6,956  
Net interest income after provision     30,234       31,768       30,618       31,034       32,238       92,620       88,665  
Noninterest income     10,452       9,342       9,259       10,462       9,622       29,053       26,990  
Noninterest expense     24,177       24,897       23,386       26,780       22,913       72,460       68,397  
Income before income taxes     16,509       16,213       16,491       14,716       18,947       49,213       47,258  
Income tax expense     3,476       3,527       3,646       2,932       4,307       10,649       11,022  
Net income   $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845     $ 11,784     $ 14,640     $ 38,564     $ 36,236  
                                                         
                                                         
Earnings per common share                                                        
Basic   $ 0.71     $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 2.10     $ 2.03  
Diluted   $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 0.66     $ 0.79     $ 2.09     $ 2.06  
Cash dividends per common share                                                        
Regular     0.31       0.29       0.29       0.29       0.29       0.89       0.87  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                                        
Basic     18,279,612       18,343,958       18,476,128       18,530,114       18,786,032       18,366,249       17,816,505  
Diluted     18,371,907       18,409,876       18,545,910       18,575,226       18,831,836       18,432,023       17,857,494  
Performance ratios                                                        
Return on average assets     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.60 %     1.43 %     1.74 %     1.60 %     1.49 %
Return on average common equity     10.04 %     10.02 %     10.18 %     9.39 %     11.63 %     10.08 %     10.25 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     14.46 %     14.54 %     14.82 %     13.82 %     17.11 %     14.61 %     14.94 %

 

____________
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE  (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands)   Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Noninterest income                                                        
Wealth management   $ 1,071     $ 1,064     $ 1,099     $ 1,052     $ 1,145     $ 3,234     $ 3,127  
Service charges on deposits     3,661       3,428       3,310       3,637       3,729       10,399       10,359  
Other service charges and fees     3,697       3,670       3,450       3,541       3,564       10,817       10,106  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       (21 )
Other operating income     2,023       1,180       1,400       2,232       1,184       4,603       3,419  
Total noninterest income   $ 10,452     $ 9,342     $ 9,259     $ 10,462     $ 9,622     $ 29,053     $ 26,990  
Noninterest expense                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 13,129     $ 12,491     $ 12,581     $ 12,933     $ 12,673     $ 38,201     $ 36,954  
Occupancy expense     1,270       1,309       1,378       1,252       1,271       3,957       3,715  
Furniture and equipment expense     1,574       1,687       1,545       1,489       1,480       4,806       4,389  
Service fees     2,461       2,427       2,449       2,255       2,350       7,337       6,653  
Advertising and public relations     967       933       796       843       968       2,696       2,457  
Professional fees     221       330       372       787       172       923       780  
Amortization of intangibles     536       530       530       536       536       1,596       1,195  
FDIC premiums and assessments     365       364       369       376       392       1,098       1,135  
Merger expense     -       -       -       -       -       -       2,393  
Litigation expense     -       1,800       -       3,000       -       1,800       -  
Other operating expense     3,654       3,026       3,366       3,309       3,071       10,046       8,726  
Total noninterest expense   $ 24,177     $ 24,897     $ 23,386     $ 26,780     $ 22,913     $ 72,460     $ 68,397  


 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share   $ 13,033     $ 12,686     $ 12,845     $ 12,314     $ 14,855     $ 38,564     $ 36,828  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                                        
Loss (gain) on sale of securities     -       -       -       -       -       -       21  
Merger expense     -       -       -       -       -       -       2,393  
Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey     -       -       -       -       -       -       1,614  
Litigation expense     -       1,800       -       3,000       -       1,800       -  
Other items(1)     (825 )     -       -       -       (204 )     (825 )     -  
Total adjustments     (825 )     1,800       -       3,000       (204 )     975       4,028  
Tax effect     (198 )     432       -       720       (49 )     234       532  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP   $ 12,406     $ 14,054     $ 12,845     $ 14,594     $ 14,700     $ 39,305     $ 40,324  
                                                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP   $ 0.68     $ 0.76     $ 0.69     $ 0.79     $ 0.78     $ 2.13     $ 2.26  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                                                        
Adjusted return on average assets     1.53 %     1.75 %     1.60 %     1.77 %     1.75 %     1.63 %     1.66 %
Adjusted return on average common equity     9.56 %     11.10 %     10.18 %     11.63 %     11.68 %     10.27 %     11.40 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)     13.77 %     16.11 %     14.82 %     17.11 %     17.18 %     14.89 %     16.62 %

 

____________
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average
Yield/		     Average             Average
Yield/		  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,455,807     $ 32,201       5.22 %   $ 2,604,885     $ 33,566       5.11 %
Securities available for sale     133,654       1,099       3.27 %     284,659       1,952       2.72 %
Interest-bearing deposits     270,440       3,701       5.44 %     50,855       697       5.44 %
Total earning assets     2,859,901       37,001       5.15 %     2,940,399       36,215       4.89 %
Other assets     371,358                       393,001                  
Total assets   $ 3,231,259                     $ 3,333,400                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 656,780     $ 234       0.14 %   $ 699,066     $ 165       0.09 %
Savings deposits     886,766       3,735       1.68 %     862,121       1,941       0.89 %
Time deposits     245,020       1,329       2.16 %     263,940       652       0.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,788,566       5,298       1.18 %     1,825,127       2,758       0.60 %
Borrowings                                                
Retail repurchase agreements     1,054       -       0.05 %     1,254       -       N/M  
Total borrowings     1,054       -       0.05 %     1,254       -       N/M  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,789,620       5,298       1.18 %     1,826,381       2,758       0.60 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     877,472                       964,093                  
Other liabilities     47,892                       43,574                  
Total liabilities     2,714,984                       2,834,048                  
Stockholders' equity     516,275                       499,352                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,231,259                     $ 3,333,400                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 31,703                     $ 33,457          
Net interest rate spread                     3.97 %                     4.29 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.41 %                     4.51 %

 

____________
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $592 thousand and $874 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average
Yield/		     Average             Average
Yield/		  
(Amounts in thousands)   Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)     Balance     Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                                                
Earning assets                                                
Loans(2)(3)   $ 2,501,209     $ 98,479       5.26 %   $ 2,523,814     $ 93,261       4.94 %
Securities available for sale     172,331       4,073       3.16 %     306,435       6,191       2.70 %
Interest-bearing deposits     182,773       7,499       5.48 %     51,759       2,047       5.29 %
Total earning assets     2,856,313       110,051       5.15 %     2,882,008       101,499       4.71 %
Other assets     372,663                       366,243                  
Total assets   $ 3,228,976                     $ 3,248,251                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                                
Demand deposits   $ 662,433     $ 570       0.11 %   $ 682,820     $ 225       0.04 %
Savings deposits     875,797       10,730       1.64 %     850,411       3,731       0.59 %
Time deposits     247,088       3,240       1.75 %     272,435       1,450       0.71 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,785,318       14,540       1.09 %     1,805,666       5,406       0.40 %
Borrowings                                                
Federal funds purchased     839       35       5.52 %     3,532       135       5.11 %
Retail repurchase agreements     1,061       -       0.05 %     1,674       1       0.06 %
Total borrowings     1,900       35       2.46 %     5,206       136       3.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,787,218       14,575       1.09 %     1,810,872       5,542       0.41 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     883,013                       924,591                  
Other liabilities     47,772                       40,014                  
Total liabilities     2,718,003                       2,775,477                  
Stockholders' equity     510,973                       472,774                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,228,976                     $ 3,248,251                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)           $ 95,476                     $ 95,957          
Net interest rate spread                     4.06 %                     4.30 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)                     4.46 %                     4.45 %

 

____________
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.04 million and $1.95 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 315,338     $ 329,877     $ 248,905     $ 116,420     $ 113,397  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value     166,669       129,686       166,247       280,961       275,332  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income     2,444,113       2,473,268       2,519,833       2,572,298       2,593,472  
Allowance for credit losses     (35,118 )     (34,885 )     (35,461 )     (36,189 )     (36,031 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,408,995       2,438,383       2,484,372       2,536,109       2,557,441  
Premises and equipment, net     49,654       50,528       51,333       50,680       51,205  
Other real estate owned     346       100       374       192       243  
Interest receivable     9,883       9,984       10,719       10,881       10,428  
Goodwill     143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946       143,946  
Other intangible assets     13,550       14,085       14,615       15,145       15,681  
Other assets     115,980       116,230       115,470       114,211       116,552  
Total assets   $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981     $ 3,268,545     $ 3,284,225  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 869,723     $ 889,462     $ 902,396     $ 931,920     $ 944,301  
Interest-bearing     1,789,530       1,787,810       1,779,819       1,790,405       1,801,835  
Total deposits     2,659,253       2,677,272       2,682,215       2,722,325       2,746,136  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     954       894       1,006       1,119       1,029  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities     43,460       45,769       45,816       41,807       41,393  
Total liabilities     2,703,667       2,723,935       2,729,037       2,765,251       2,788,558  
                                         
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     18,291       18,270       18,413       18,502       18,671  
Additional paid-in capital     168,691       168,272       173,041       175,841       180,951  
Retained earnings     342,121       334,756       327,389       319,902       313,489  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,409 )     (12,414 )     (11,899 )     (10,951 )     (17,444 )
Total stockholders' equity     520,694       508,884       506,944       503,294       495,667  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,224,361     $ 3,232,819     $ 3,235,981     $ 3,268,545     $ 3,284,225  
                                         
Shares outstanding at period-end     18,290,938       18,270,273       18,413,088       18,502,396       18,671,470  
Book value per common share   $ 28.47     $ 27.85     $ 27.53     $ 27.20     $ 26.55  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     19.86       19.20       18.92       18.60       18.00  

 

____________
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.


 
SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
 
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Allowance for Credit Losses                                        
Balance at beginning of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans   $ 34,885     $ 35,461     $ 36,189     $ 36,031     $ 36,177  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     441       746       746       758       964  
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period     35,326       36,207       36,935       36,789       37,141  
Adjustments to beginning balance:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans - Surrey acquisition for purchased credit deteriorated loans     -       -       -       -       -  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     -       -       -       -       -  
Net Adjustments     -       -       -       -       -  
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses - loans     1,360       449       1,011       1,041       1,315  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments     -       (305 )     -       (12 )     (206 )
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     1,360       144       1,011       1,029       1,109  
Charge-offs     (1,799 )     (1,599 )     (2,448 )     (2,105 )     (2,157 )
Recoveries     672       574       709       1,222       696  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     (1,127 )     (1,025 )     (1,739 )     (883 )     (1,461 )
Balance at end of period:                                        
Allowance for credit losses - loans     35,118       34,885       35,461       36,189       36,031  
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments     441       441       746       746       758  
Ending balance   $ 35,559     $ 35,326     $ 36,207     $ 36,935     $ 36,789  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,754     $ 19,815     $ 19,617     $ 19,356     $ 18,366  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more     176       19       30       104       59  
Modified loans past due 90 days or more     -       -       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming loans     19,930       19,834       19,647       19,460       18,425  
OREO     346       100       374       192       243  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,276     $ 19,934     $ 20,021     $ 19,652     $ 18,668  
                                         
                                         
Additional Information                                        
Total modified loans   $ 2,320     $ 2,290     $ 2,177     $ 1,873     $ 1,674  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.82 %     0.80 %     0.78 %     0.76 %     0.71 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.63 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.60 %     0.57 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     176.21 %     175.88 %     180.49 %     185.97 %     195.55 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.44 %     1.41 %     1.41 %     1.41 %     1.39 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.18 %     0.16 %     0.27 %     0.14 %     0.22 %


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

