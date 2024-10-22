Submit Release
CN Declares Fourth-Quarter 2024 Dividend

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of eighty-four and a half cents (C$0.8450) per common share will be paid on December 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2024.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

   
