Optimove Recognized as “One to Watch” in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Optimove enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud that maximize customer lifetime value for B2C companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove today announced that it has been recognized as one to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024 and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platform

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“The Optimove and Snowflake collaboration enables business-to-consumer brands to deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven experiences at scale, ultimately maximizing customer lifetime value,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake.

Optimove was identified in Snowflake’s report as a one-to-watch in the Marketing and Customer Engagement category for empowering marketers to orchestrate multi-channel communications at scale using its real-time AI decision engine, which leverages customer engagement data to deliver personalized experiences on every channel.



“We’re honored to be recognized as one to watch in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Ben Tepfer, Director of Product Marketing at Optimove. “This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to helping B2C marketers leverage AI and data to build customer-led marketing strategies that maximize customer lifetime value. By partnering with Snowflake, we enable joint customers to deliver personalized, data-driven marketing solutions at scale, driving deeper engagement, retention, and sustainable growth.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy, and Data Gravity.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

###

Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.