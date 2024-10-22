Questex’s Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma Unveil the 2024 Innovation Awards Finalists

Showcases Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma today announce the finalists of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards. Both awards programs showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 finalists in healthcare and life sciences,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “As we reviewed the submissions we saw the power of innovation – how these companies dared to think differently and create something new. We applaud the finalists on their commitment to innovation. We look forward to seeing who comes out on top later this year.”

The Healthcare Innovation Awards finalists are:

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

AKASA GenAI-Powered Revenue Cycle Solutions; AKASA

ArteraAI Prostate Test; Artera

CaRi-Heart ® Technology; Caristo Diagnostics

Phoenix; Sword Health

Volta AF-Xplorer™Volta, Medical



Clinical Information Management

Avo

DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) platform; DecisionRx, Inc.

Elaborate Inbasket Platform; Elaborate

Hixny’s Snapshot; Hixny

Optain Resolve; Optain



Data Analytics/Business Intelligence

DSO Analytics; Overjet

Freshpaint

Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform; Innovaccer Inc.

MDaudit

MDClone ADAMS platform; MDClone

BioIntelliSense BioButton medical-grade wearable for continuous vital sign monitoring from in-hospital to home; BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions

Cionic Neural Sleeve; CIONIC

Foodsmart

Outcomes4Me Cancer Care; Outcomes4Me Inc.

Xealth Digital Health Platform; Xealth

Financial/Operational Solutions

CR NoteGuardAI; CentralReach

Edifecs Healthcare Interoperability Cloud; Edifecs

HSBlox CureAlign® Platform; HSBlox

RE Assist; Real Endpoints

Zelis Health Bill Assist; Zelis



Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions

Carrum Health

FarmboxRx

Innovaccer’s Care Management Solution; Innovaccer Inc.

p2FA Connect; Nucleotrace

Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.



The Life Sciences Innovation Awards finalists are:

AI Innovation

AI-based pathology; BostonGene

Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights; Apollo Intelligence

EMLy; Etcembly Ltd

Genialis™ krasID; Genialis

Biotech Innovation

Coya Therapeutics, COYA 302; Coya Therapeutics

Fridge-free Vaccine & Pharmaceutical Technology; Stablepharma Ltd

NeuroKaire

Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine); Verona Pharma

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence

EncompaaS Rebate Management; EncompaaS

Patient timeline from unstructured data; BostonGene

The DNAnexus-built Research Analysis Platform for UK Biobank; DNAnexus

Truveta Language Model; Truveta

Digital Health Solutions

juli; juliInc.

NOWINCLUDED Powered by Acclinate; Acclinate

Viz HCM™; Viz.ai, Inc.

Zio® ECG monitoring service; iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Drug Delivery Technology

Retargeted Antibody AAV Platform; Regeneron

COUR Nanoparticle Platform; COUR Pharmaceuticals

enFuse Wearable Drug Delivery System; Enable Injections

Nasdepi; Belhaven Biopharma

Medical Device Innovation

MiniMed 780G system; Medtronic

RefleXion® X1 with SCINTIX® biology-guided radiotherapy; RefleXion Medical

Symani Surgical System; MMI (Medical Microinstruments)

Tandem Mobi; Tandem Diabetes Care

Terran Biosciences’ NM-101; Terran Biosciences

Vibrant; Vibrant Gastro

Technology Innovation

ASCEND; BenchSci

Cellares Cell Shuttle + Cell Q; Cellares

Luminopia; Luminopia, Inc.

OcuLenz AR for individuals with AMD; Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.

Two expert panels of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry. Meet the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards judges here and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards judges here.

Award winners will be announced on December 2, 2024.

