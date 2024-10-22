FTC’s rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect

The Federal Trade Commission issued the rule in August banning the sale or purchase of online reviews. The rule, which went into effect Monday, allows the agency to seek civil penalties against those who knowingly violate it.

