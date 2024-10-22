GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND DEPARTMENT OF STATE CELEBRATE COMPLETION OF $19 MILLION DIETZ STREET MIXED-USE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AS PART OF ONEONTA DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

View Video of the Event Here; Before and After Pictures Here Governor Kathy Hochul and Secretary of State Walter Mosley today announced the completion of the $19 million Dietz Street mixed-use housing development as part of the Oneonta Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The new mixed-use building was constructed on an underutilized parking lot along Oneonta’s Dietz Street and now hosts Hartwick College’s Baking Innovation Lab and 64 units of affordable and below market rate housing. The project received $1,470,000 in funding from the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, as well as support from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal and Empire State Development. “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is breathing life back into the heart of New York’s communities, and the Dietz Street project is another creative way New York is addressing our housing crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “With the completion of this project, Oneonta’s DRI success story can serve as an example for other communities as we continue working to build a better future for all New Yorkers.” “The Dietz Street project brings together the key ingredients in the recipe for successful downtown revitalization—food, art, housing and education,” said NYS Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The power of mixed-use development deserves recognition, as this project will provide opportunities for low-income artists, individuals with disabilities, and other residents. This is what the DRI is all about — empowering communities like Oneonta to unlock their full potential to grow, foster creativity and drive economic growth that will make an impact for future generations to come.” Baking Innovation Lab The Hartwick College Baking Innovation Lab provides a unique collaboration between industry and academia to create breakthrough innovations in food, craft beverages and nutrition. It will also complement and expand the capabilities of the Hartwick College Center for Craft Food and Beverage. The project includes a state-of-the-art laboratory to provide convenient, affordable and reliable testing of grain and flour; a Pilot Mill for production of 100% whole grain flour from a wide variety of grains; a Bakery to demonstrate and test processes and ingredients; and student classroom space. The project will support the region’s agricultural industry and bolster Oneonta and Hartwick College’s leadership in food, craft beverage and grain innovation. Dietz Street Lofts Dietz Street Lofts created 64 units of affordable and below market rate housing, 40 of which are reserved for low-income artists and several of which are designated for people with visual, audio or mobility impairments. The project also created first-floor gallery space for resident artists to prominently display their work. The building achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, thus helping achieve the State’s bold climate change and greenhouse gas reduction goals. Dietz Street Lofts also supports Governor Hochul’s ambitious housing goals. The FY25 Enacted Budget strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. To date, more than 200 communities have been certified, including the city of Oneonta. The Department of State’s Division of Local Government, through its work administering the federal Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in New York State, recommended a 2019 award to Hartwick College for its Grain Innovation Center. The award totaled $131,925 of the $409,925 project. ARC funding supported the establishment of the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, including start-up funding for the Center Director and costs associated with travel, supplies and equipment. The project also included working with Hartwick College and the City of Oneonta on a location for the Grain Innovation Center to be on Dietz St. in downtown Oneonta to incorporate into plans for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The City of Oneonta was named the Mohawk Valley Downtown Revitalization Initiative Round Two winner in 2016. In addition to the Dietz Street project, other projects that were awarded DRI funding include improving downtown district signage; improving branding and marketing for the City’s downtown and businesses; renovating an existing parking garage and adding a new transit facility; renovating Market Street and South Main Street to increase pedestrian activity; establishing a public pedestrian passageway between Muller Plaza and Water Street; and creating the Water Street Boardwalk. The City of Oneonta also received $2.6 million through the DRI to create a fund to provide small loans to owners of existing buildings within the DRI area to renovate existing retail and commercial storefronts and spaces and improve business signage. New York State Senator Peter Oberacker said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative continues to lead the way for the revitalization of areas where people can live, shop and work. The completion of the $19 million Dietz Street mixed-use housing development, which includes Hartwick College’s Baking Innovation Lab, will benefit many families, students and businesses in Oneonta and the entire region for years to come.” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, " The Dietz Street mixed-use housing development is yet another example of the impact that Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is having on Oneonta and other city centers throughout New York State. From dynamic projects related to housing, craft beverage, food innovation and beyond, these targeted, community-led investments are fueling the economic engines needed to support local businesses and foster inclusive economic growth.” RuthAnne Visnauskas, Commissioner of New York State Homes and Community Renewal said, "HCR is proud to commit its resources to make this $19.5 million mixed-use, mixed-income, and artist housing development a reality. The DRI award helped Oneonta move this important project forward, making 64 new affordable apartments available while erasing a gap in the streetscape and mirroring the surrounding neighborhood’s architectural and historic elements. The design complements the surrounding architecture, and the building is a creative hub in Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Strategic Plan Area, exactly as was intended. Congratulations to the city and the development partners for this enduring and enriching addition to the community." Hartwick College President James. H. Mullen, Jr. said, “The completion of the Dietz Street project represents a significant milestone for our community, providing not only affordable housing but also fostering an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive. The Hartwick College Baking Innovation Lab will serve as a catalyst for research and hands-on learning, linking our academic mission with the local economy. Together, these initiatives will enhance the vibrancy of Oneonta and support a more inclusive and sustainable future for all its residents.” Project developer Ken Kearney, President of the Kearney Realty & Development Group, said, "Kearney Group is proud to partner with HCR, DOS, ESD, our project partners and the City of Oneonta on this exciting development. Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a critical component to sustainably redeveloping downtowns throughout New York State." Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said, “The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Baking Innovation Lab is a major moment in the timeline of Oneonta’s resurgence. The impact of Hartwick college’s connection to our city and to our downtown cannot be overestimated. Thank you Governor Hochul, Department of State, and the Empire State Development for your invaluable support of this innovative project.” Governor Hochul announced in August the availability of another $100 million for Round 8 of the DRI, as well as another $100 million for Round 3 of NY Forward, which the Governor created in 2022 to serve New York’s smaller and rural communities. Round 8 applications were due October 18; the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council is currently reviewing those applications. To date, the State has committed a total of $1.2 billion to both programs. The State has already awarded $800 million to 81 communities throughout the State in the first 7 rounds of the DRI and $200 million to 43 communities in the first two rounds of NY Forward. About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

