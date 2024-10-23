Evolution Analytics Named an Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for 2024 in Artificial Intelligence and Data

Evolution Analytics Named a 2024 Power Partner by Inc. for AI and Data Solutions

The honor highlights Evolution Analytics' proven ability to drive transformative results for clients through innovative AI and data analytics solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Analytics, a leader in AI-driven data and analytics solutions , is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner. The annual list, curated by Inc. magazine, celebrates B2B companies that have demonstrated exceptional success in supporting small- and medium-sized businesses across the U.S.The prestigious recognition underscores Evolution Analytics' commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven strategies that help clients navigate complex business challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustained growth. Evolution Analytics was recognized alongside 359 companies from sectors including health and wellness, financial services, logistics, marketing, and more.“Our focus has always been on creating long-lasting, impactful partnerships with our clients,” said Todd Nash, Principal at Evolution Analytics. “To be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner affirms the work we’ve done to help companies transform their operations with tailored AI and data analytics solutions. We look forward to continuing to empower businesses of all sizes with the insights they need to thrive.”Over the past year, Evolution Analytics has helped manufacturing and logistics firms streamline decision-making with AI-powered systems, supported healthcare institutions in harnessing data for better outcomes, and partnered with enterprises to implement robust cloud-based analytics solutions. Through end-to-end services—from strategic planning to implementation—Evolution Analytics ensures clients not only achieve their business goals but also uncover new opportunities for innovation and growth.“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”To view the complete list of 2024 Inc. Power Partner Award winners, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 The November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics is a premier data and analytics consulting company , specializing in AI-enabled solutions that drive business transformation. We partner with companies across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other industries to plan, build, and implement advanced analytics systems that deliver actionable insights and measurable results. With a strategic, business-first approach and a strong commitment to innovation, Evolution Analytics helps organizations harness the full potential of their data to drive growth and achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit www.evolutionanalytics.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

