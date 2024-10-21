Attorney General Bonta, Together with Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement Partners, Announces Eradication of 774,829 Cannabis Plants and 106,141 Pounds of Illegally-Grown Cannabis Worth over $353 Million





LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, together with local and federal law enforcement partners, today announced the eradication of 774,829 illegally cultivated cannabis plants and 106,141 pounds of processed cannabis, as well as 282 arrests in 36 different counties across California as part of Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis (EPIC) program. The total underground market price for these seizures is valued at approximately $353 million. EPIC is an interagency task force focused on combating the illegal cannabis market, cannabis enforcement work, and investigating and prosecuting civil and criminal cases with a focus on environmental, economic, and labor impacts from illegal cultivation.

“California has the largest safe, legal, and regulated cannabis market in the world, but unfortunately illegal and unlicensed grows continue to proliferate,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The EPIC program was forged out of our recognition of the need for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the broader implications of the underground cannabis market. This includes tackling the environmental damage caused by these illicit activities, as well as the economic ramifications that arise from unregulated cultivation. Furthermore, there is a growing concern about labor exploitation within this underground market, where workers may face unsafe conditions and unfair treatment. I want to express my gratitude to the various partners involved in this effort, including local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Together, we are working toward a solution that not only curtails illegal activities but also promotes a sustainable and equitable cannabis industry in the state.”

“California has the largest state park system in the country with 1.59 million acres of park land to protect," said California State Parks Law Enforcement Assistant Chief Jeremy Stinson. "Unfortunately, illegal cannabis cultivation is a serious threat to that land with more than 400 sites documented. California State Parks appreciates being a partner agency within EPIC to help address this issue. Protecting our state’s natural resources for all Californians and future generations is an important part of our mission. We look forward to continuing this valuable partnership to preserve and protect California’s state parks system.”

“California cannabis enforcement has a long way to go to ensure that the illicit cannabis doesn’t make it into the legal market," said San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus. "Partnerships like EPIC are a major step forward in tackling this problem.”

Over the course of the 2024 season, EPIC teams operating in Northern, Central, and Southern California, conducted 665 operations, recovered 201 weapons, and removed infrastructure, including dams, water lines, and containers of toxic chemicals, such as carbofuran, methyl parathion, aluminum phosphate, zinc phosphide, and illegal fertilizers. Carbofuran, in particular, poses untold risks to public health. A lethal insecticide that is effectively banned in the United States, carbofuran remains on plants after application and seeps into soil and nearby water sources.

In 2024, EPIC operations were conducted in the following 36 counties:

Alameda: 1 site, 751 plants eradicated

Butte: 5 sites, 4,397 plants eradicated

Colusa: 3 sites, 10 plants eradicated

Contra Costa: 2 sites, 5,010 plants eradicated

El Dorado: 8 sites, 2,174 plants eradicated

Fresno: 31 sites, 52,796 plants eradicated

Glenn: 1 site, 747 plants eradicated

Kern: 60 sites, 89,819 plants eradicated

Kings: 1 site, 539 plants eradicated

Lake: 48 sites, 42,776 plants eradicated

Lassen: 1 site, 7,359 plants eradicated

Los Angeles: 3 sites, 3,684 plants eradicated

Madera: 3 sites, 1,230 plants eradicated

Mariposa: 2 sites, 1,368 plants eradicated

Mendocino: 116 sites, 133,702 plants eradicated

Nevada: 33 sites, 28,428 plants eradicated

Riverside: 79 sites, 136,601 plants eradicated

Sacramento: 13 sites, 46,042 plants eradicated

San Bernardino: 23 sites, 27,845 plants eradicated

San Diego: 7 sites, 9,301 plants eradicated

Santa Barbara: 1 site, 362 plants eradicated

Santa Clara: 2 sites, 1,012 plants eradicated

Shasta: 67 sites, 51,289 plants eradicated

Siskiyou: 98 sites, 67,943 plants eradicated

Stanislaus: 6 sites, 5,103 plants eradicated

Trinity: 38 sites, 32,381 plants eradicated

Tulare: 7 sites, 5,468 plants eradicated

Tuolumne: 2 sites, 7,637 plants eradicated

Ventura: 3 sites, 7,891 plants eradicated

Yuba: 2 sites, 1,164 plants eradicated

Monterey: reconnaissance only

Napa: reconnaissance only

San Benito: reconnaissance only

San Luis Obispo: reconnaissance only

Santa Cruz: reconnaissance only

Solano: reconnaissance only

The EPIC program focuses on the investigation and prosecution of civil and criminal cases relating to illicit cannabis cultivation with a focus on environmental and economic harms and labor exploitation. EPIC is a multi-agency collaboration led by DOJ in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service; the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service; the California Department of Fish and Wildlife; the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration; the California National Guard, Counter Drug Task Force; the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program; California State Parks; California Environmental Protection Agency; and other local law enforcement departments.

EPIC marks an evolution in DOJ's cannabis enforcement work, reflecting the issues and concerns arising from operations each summer. EPIC works in close coordination with DOJ’s Cannabis Control Section, Special Prosecutions Section, and Tax Recovery and Underground Economy (TRUE) Task Force to build investigations and prosecute civil and criminal cases.

B-roll of the operations produced by DOJ are available for use by producers and members of the media. Please contact agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov.

Graphics of 2024 EPIC season statistics are available here.