Houston Managed IT Services - Insights on Cybersecurity and a sound Security Posture from AVATAR Managed Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed cybersecurity solutions are a specialty of AVATAR Managed Services, a premier provider of managed IT services in Houston, who bring their IT knowledge across a wide range of industry sectors to tailor plans for each unique client. Thinking of the contrast between cyber security measures, which are seemingly invisible, and physical security, which is in plain view, AVATAR offers a few insights and analogies to compare the two. Physical security may be obvious: a lock on a door, a safe with a combination, a sturdy fence, or a keycard security system. Not only can the people who designed the security measures see them, but they are evident and visible to everyone encountering them. Cybersecurity by contrast is largely invisible, and it can be difficult to ensure there are no gaps. The most obvious way some companies find there was a gap is when an incident happens and there is a security breach. It is the job of managed service providers to communicate effectively how a strong security posture protects data and minimizes risk. It means that for potential threats, not only is the ‘front door’ to the system blocked off and impenetrable but that also the back doors and any other potential weaknesses are closed off from cyber threats.With regular assessments, external testing, and proactive IT infrastructure management, AVATAR Managed Services is dedicated to preventing disruptions and safeguarding organizations’ futures. In a landscape where cyber breaches can jeopardize not only client data but also a company’s reputation, AVATAR is committed to ensuring that cybersecurity receives the priority it deserves.About AVATAR Managed ServicesAVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston IT services , and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR’s staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/ Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.comTelephone: 281-999-1300Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064

