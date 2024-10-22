Take the Wildlife Action Plan Survey Today

CONTACT:

Mickayla Johnston, Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator: 603-271-6544

Mike Marchand, Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program Supervisor: 603-271-3016

October 22, 2024

Concord, NH – Every 10 years, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, in partnership with other state agencies and organizations, updates the New Hampshire State Wildlife Action Plan (NHSWAP). The revision process has entered an important stage where the vital input of Granite State residents and visitors is required to help inform the future of the state’s wildlife and habitats. Public input is critical to successfully updating the NHSWAP, and people who care about New Hampshire’s animals and their habitats are being asked to complete a short survey by visiting https://tinyurl.com/NHWildlifeActionPlanSurvey.

This 10-year revision process makes New Hampshire eligible for State Wildlife Grant funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which in turn helps New Hampshire to implement the conservation actions identified in the NHSWAP. The revised plan will guide ecologists, private landowners, and decision makers from statewide agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations as they address the threats facing New Hampshire’s wildlife and its habitats over the next decade, with the goals of preventing species from becoming endangered and keeping common species common.

“The Wildlife Action Plan is the state’s blueprint for conserving all of our treasured wildlife,” said Mike Marchand, Supervisor of Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program. “Since its last revision, the state’s plan has proven to be a strategically developed and highly valuable tool as a direct result of public input and the valued contributions of our many conservation partners. The input of both citizens and wildlife professionals has benefitted all animals and their habitats from iconic game species to the most critically endangered reptiles.”

Once completed in the fall of 2025, the NHSWAP will include detailed maps of priority habitats across the state, comprehensive profiles of over 100 New Hampshire species, and 28 unique habitat descriptions, creating a conservation blueprint intended for all who have a role in wildlife and habitat conservation in New Hampshire. Be part of the update process by participating in the Wildlife Action Plan Revision Survey today, and thank you!

To learn more about the NHSWAP and to take the survey, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nh-state-wildlife-action-plan.

To learn more about the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nongame-and-endangered-species.