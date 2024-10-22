SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER SCOTT EHRLICH NAMED ONE OF THE TOP DEALMAKERS IN THE UNITED STATES

Scott Ehrlich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Scott Ehrlich is recognized in Lawdragon’s 2025 list of “Leading Dealmakers in America.” “This is our 5th guide honoring the eminents of M&A, the power players of private equity, the consiglieres of capital markets,” states the publication. “They are the lawyers firms cherish for their swagger, can-do hustle and ability to move the needle with clients and firms themselves.” Attorneys featured in the guide were selected through a robust nomination process and vigorous vetting and independent research.Mr. Ehrlich co-chairs the firm’s Corporate Department and is the head of its Mergers and Acquisitions practice. Mr. Ehrlich has more than 30 years’ experience representing diverse public and private clients in corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, IPOs, equity and 144A debt offerings, PIPE transactions, and general corporate and business matters. He has also represented start-up entities and investors in seed capital and venture capital financing rounds, and is an Adjunct Professor at Loyola Law School (Los Angeles) teaching Business Planning: Financing the Start-Up Business & Venture Capital Financing.Mr. Ehrlich joined Sklar Kirsh after serving nearly nine years as the General Counsel of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group where he was the chief legal officer handling dozens of high-stakes post-production and new distribution technology deals, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and joint venture activity along with providing day to day legal and commercial advice to business units around the world. His in-house experience gives him strong familiarity with the major entertainment companies and the many different sectors of the entertainment business, including new media.Among the many recognitions Ehrlich has received over his impactful career, he was named to the 2024 and 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

