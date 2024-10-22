Keck Graduate Institute Shares $5M Grant for Center for Innovative Recycling & Circular Economy (CIRCLE)

Claremont, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keck Graduate Institute is a sub-awardee of the five-year, $5M grant received by the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) to lead the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Innovative Recycling and Circular Economy (CIRCLE) through their Global Centers program. CIRCLE is an international partnership with funding agencies in the U.S., Canada, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom to address pressing environmental issues through collaboration and innovative research.

KGI will provide instrumental support to JCVI Professor Tae Seok Moon as he leads the global CIRCLE effort. KGI professors Saurav Datta and Gargi Ghosh are key personnel for CIRCLE in the United States and will leverage their bioprocessing expertise to serve as program evaluators.

“This grant amplifies KGI’s research enterprise and highlights our role as a member of the global scientific community,” said Associate Vice Provost of Research, Innovation and Partnerships Loren Martin. “Addressing global challenges like waste and pollution requires an interdisciplinary approach, and we are honored to be doing our part to drive forward the climate solutions of the future.”

CIRCLE is one of the six new NSF Global Centers focused on advancing bioeconomy research to solve global challenges. It includes more than 40 academic principal investigators from 18 academic institutions and 16 companies across six nations. This international team of researchers will utilize a multidisciplinary approach to develop solutions to current waste problems and address human health and climate challenges, including air pollution, plastic waste disposal, and chemical production.

This Center is jointly supported by the NSF, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the National Research Foundation of Korea, and UK Research and Innovation through NSF award #2435184.



###

About Keck Graduate Institute

Founded in 1997, Keck Graduate Institute, a member of The Claremont Colleges, is a private, nonprofit graduate school dedicated to providing degree and certificate programs in biotech, healthcare, and life sciences research. Keck Graduate Institute’s curriculum combines academic study with professional, hands-on experience. You can learn more at www.KGI.edu.

Attachments

Nick Simonton Keck Graduate Institute (909) 607-2308 media@kgi.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.