Sciens Building Solutions Acquires New Orleans Company

Educational Electronics is the first New Orleans-area addition to Sciens’ nationwide expansion.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has acquired New Orleans, Louisiana-based Educational Electronics, which introduces the company to this new region. This addition allows Sciens to establish itself in the New Orleans region, as Educational Electronics already provides customers superior service with their stellar reputation, and established area relationships.

“Educational Electronics and Sciens have a common goal to deliver the best customer service possible and we know this partnership is going to benefit our existing and future customer base, as well as our valued employees,” said Randy Geier, General Manager of Educational Electronics. “Sciens has a reputation of truly partnering with companies like ours to make them even better and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Established by Geier’s father in 1968, he and his brother assumed ownership of Educational Electronics in the 1990s. They have two locations in the New Orleans area – Harahan and Abita Springs. The markets they serve include K-12 and higher education, multi-family and commercial office, as well as healthcare, industrial, hospitality, and government. They possess expertise in the areas of fire alarm and intercom/communications systems.

“Because of Educational Electronics, Sciens can now proudly say we are part of the phenomenal New Orleans market,” stated Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “The reputation they have established enables us to bring our full Sciens Service Suite (S3) to this important market and expands our ability to serve customers locally regionally and nationally.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Educational Electronics

Founded in 1968, Educational Electronics is a premier fire alarm company with presence in Harahan and Abita Springs, Louisiana. Established as a family company, which still holds true today, they serve several verticals to help protect businesses’ buildings, property, and people.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

