Iterable Recognized as a Customer Engagement Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, has been recognized as a Marketing & Customer Engagement Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This marks Iterable's second consecutive year as a Leader in Snowflake’s report, highlighting the significant value of its enhanced integration with Snowflake and the exceptional value of Iterable’s cutting-edge data management capabilities.

Iterable’s integration with Snowflake Secure Data Sharing is transforming how mutual customers, like Glassdoor and The Zebra, leverage Iterable-enriched data to drive business success. Earlier this year, Iterable enhanced this integration by incorporating AI-powered User Insights, including Brand Affinity™ and Predictive Goals. Brand Affinity is an intelligent personalization solution that automatically determines a customer’s engagement and affinity labels based on brand sentiment, and Predictive Goals enables marketers to drive outcome-based marketing based on forecasting their customers’ individualized probability to carry out future actions. These valuable insights are now automatically included in the user profile data update within the Snowflake Secure Data Sharing integration, equipping brands with actionable intelligence to make informed decisions and achieve accelerated ROI.

This year, Iterable also announced the release of Smart Ingest — co-developed with Hightouch — a groundbreaking advancement in its data management capabilities. Smart Ingest enables brands to seamlessly import rich customer data from Snowflake into Iterable, enhancing their ability to segment and personalize campaigns without manual data uploads or waiting on technical teams. By harnessing the power of Smart Ingest alongside enhancements to Iterable’s Snowflake Secure Data Sharing solution, customers can now connect, activate, and enrich their data with greater efficiency to unlock deeper customer engagement.

“In today’s consumer-first world, data is everything for brands—it’s essential for making informed business decisions, personalizing experiences, and forging meaningful connections with customers, all of which drive greater ROI,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Iterable stands out as a leader in the Marketing and Customer Engagement space through its relentless innovation in data management and activation.”

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“We’re thrilled that Iterable has been named a leader in Snowflake’s 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Heather Blank, SVP of GTM and Partnerships at Iterable. “Together with Snowflake, we’re equipping brands with cutting-edge data capabilities and actionable insights essential for driving impactful business outcomes. Our commitment to continually optimizing our integration with Snowflake ensures that brands have the richest data at their fingertips, enabling them to accelerate customer connections and deliver joyful, valuable, and engaging experiences in today’s fast-evolving, AI-driven market.”

