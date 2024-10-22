Coalesce Recognized as Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Coalesce enables joint customers to build data pipelines on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud that are accessible and scalable for their marketing teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced that it has been recognized as an Integration and Modeling leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects.

Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI.

The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“We’re witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Coalesce emerged as a leader in the Integration and Modeling Category with joint customers leveraging their platform to build high-quality data products that are accessible for marketing teams, and easily collaborated on with their data experts.”

Coalesce was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Integration and Modeling Category for enabling joint customers to build data pipelines on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud that are accessible and scalable for their marketing teams.

“We’re proud that Snowflake has identified Coalesce as a leader in Snowflake’s 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Wade Tibke, CMO at Coalesce. “Instant access to trusted and governed data is critical to the success of marketing teams today. Too often, marketing teams feel slowed down or even bottlenecked by centralized data teams that are busy maintaining data infrastructure and pipelines, and overwhelmed with business requests. Our mission is to empower marketing data practitioners of every ability to build data projects at scale, whether that’s updating existing data pipelines feeding critical marketing dashboards, or building entirely new data projects that drive marketing insights and innovation.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

About Coalesce

Coalesce revolutionizes data transformations to accelerate the delivery of data projects. Recognizing data transformation’s critical role in the analytics lifecycle, we’ve created an inclusive developer platform that automates most SQL coding without sacrificing flexibility. Our platform boosts data team efficiency tenfold, allowing faster data pipeline development while empowering organizations to concentrate on extracting maximum value from their data. Discover more at Coalesce.io .

