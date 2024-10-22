We are pleased to present our fifth study of aggregate share-based compensation. Our research focused on 300 companies spread across five industry groups and divided equally among small-, mid- and large-cap segments. This report covers the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, and includes the following:

Company-wide annual grant rates, measured based on annual share usage and fair value transfer. Annual share usage is the number of shares granted during a given year as a percentage of weighted average basic common shares outstanding. Fair value transfer is the aggregate grant date fair value of all long-term incentive awards granted during a given year as a percentage of company market capitalization value at grant and as a percent of revenue.

Overhang, measured based on potential share dilution as well as the fair value of outstanding grants.

Frequency and prevalence of long-term incentive plan share requests.

Allocation of long-term incentive pools to the CEO and other proxy officers (“Top 5”).

Analyzing FVT in relation to company market capitalization and revenue helps organizations evaluate the financial impact of their share-based compensation plans. With this data, companies can make informed decisions about structuring equity-based incentives that attract and retain top talent, while effectively managing shareholder dilution and fostering long-term financial stability. Additionally, proxy advisory firms evaluate a company’s historical grant practices and overhang levels when assessing whether to recommend shareholder approval for new share pool requests.

The key findings of our 2024 aggregate share-based compensation study are shown on the following pages.

Annual Fair Value Transfer (Grant Date Fair Value as % Market Capitalization at Grant)

Overhang

Allocation of Long-Term Incentives

Share Requests

Link to the full report can be found here.