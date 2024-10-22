New Yurt at Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences Provides Creative Outdoor Learning Space for Students

Nestled in the campus green area at Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences in Gray is a new yurt, serving as a unique outdoor learning space for students. For the school, it also represents something more: the power of creativity and community.

“Lovingly crafted by the local artisans at Your Community Carpenter LLC in Bridgton, this hand-built structure reflects the spirit of collaboration that makes our school so special,” said Fiddlehead School founder Jacinda Cotton-Castro.

This summer, Fiddlehead School was on a tight deadline to get the yurt up before the start of the 2024-2025 school year. As a result, community members volunteered to help by sanding down boards for the yurt’s floor and then lifting the structure into place.

“We were honored to bring this unique space to life, knowing that it would soon become a canvas for the imaginations of our students,” said Cotton-Castro. “We are also very lucky to have incredible families and volunteers who help us in many different ways.”

The yurt serves many purposes throughout the school week as a flexible environment. On Mondays and Tuesdays, it hums with the sounds of young artists at work, painting, drawing, and engaging in hands-on projects that let their creativity soar. The yurt’s circular design fosters a sense of togetherness and curiosity during expressive Spanish classes. There’s also time for students to have quiet reflection. Even after the final bell of the day has rung, the yurt is a lively hub of choice and exploration where students come together to collaborate, dream, try, and grow as part of Fiddlehead School’s after-school enrichment program Whether students are running outside of the structure or working on projects inside of it, the yurt gives them the freedom to learn and play in ways that feel meaningful.

Excitingly, the yurt isn’t meant just for Fiddlehead School students. It will also be used as a gathering place for the wider community, hosting local authors for story readings, art auctions, and other events that celebrate the creativity and talent within the wider community.

Above all, the yurt is more than just a building; it’s a new chapter in Fiddlehead School’s story—one to be written by the students, families, and community members who are helping to bring it to life.

“We look forward to the connections, creativity, and shared experiences that will unfold within its walls,” said Cotton-Castro.

