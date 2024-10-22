Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

Winners to be Announced at Digital Signage Experience 2024 on December 9 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2024 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place December 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall.

David Drain, DSE Show Director said, “We are continually delighted and surprised by the creativity as showcased in this year's entries. The DIZZIE Awards finalists have masterfully blended digital and physical elements, creating content that captivates and enhances the audience experience in truly innovative ways. It’s inspiring to see how they push the boundaries of engagement, delivering work that’s both attention-grabbing and transformative.”

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

The 2024 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:

Corporate Environments

Adobe Founders Tower Digital Columns, submitted by Gensler/Float4

Alight Digital Experience - Chicago, submitted by DetaiLED

American Century Investments Headquarters Experience, submitted by Dimensional Innovations

Creative Hub at Allied’s 1001 Robert-Bourassa, submitted by Moment Factory

Salesforce Tower Sydney, submitted by SNA Displays



Digital-Out-Of-Home

Can you have a conversation with the memories of the city? submitted by Live Board

“Every Strong Belongs” by Gymshark, submitted by VIOOH

Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K.

TSX Broadway Video Platform, submitted by SNA Displays

‘Your Place or Mine’ for Netflix, submitted by DIVE



Educational Environments

Baylor University’s Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED and Electrosonic

E-Paper Solutions: Elevating educational spaces, submitted by VISIONECT

Smart Data x DU, submitted by Responsive Spaces

University of Houston Scholars Walk, submitted by REACH Media Network

Entertainment & Recreation

Children’s Museum of Memphis, submitted by Nanonation

Entry Experience, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, submitted by SNA Displays

Les Abysses de lumière at Aquascope, submitted by Moment Factory

Manchester’s Printworks - Digital Venue Transformation, submitted by ADI

View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic



Experiential Design & Planning

ARTE MUSEUM LAS VEGAS, submitted by AVI-SPL

Can’t Catch Me Now, submitted by DIVE

ODS AI Bot, submitted by Option 1 Events • Technology • Content

Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch at Igloofest, submitted by iGotcha Media

View Boston, submitted by Electrosonic



Healthcare Environments

Baptist Health Care - Marketing and Donor Recognition Video Wall, submitted by Aceso Interactive

CAMH Digital Donor Recognition Wall, submitted by Envision

Children’s Nebraska – Dynamic Digital Video Walls, submitted by Nanonation

El Paso Children’s Hospital Pediatric Virtual Space Experience, submitted by Intermedia Touch

Jewish General Hospital Foundation - Gratitude Kiosks, submitted by iGotcha Media



Hospitality

Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce Innovative Touch Kiosk Network, submitted by Hootboard

Opulence: Immersive Multimedia Art at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, submitted by Float4

Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Resorts World Las Vegas

Talking Stick Resort, submitted by Media Resources

Public Spaces

AI-Screen, submitted by Screen Network

Dubai Aquarium - Dubai Mall, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Public Art Installation at Palladiscope, submitted by Blockhouse Studios

Reston Station Dynamic Digital Sculpture, submitted by Barnycz Group

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays



Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Black Rifle Coffee Company – Digital Menu Board Design Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities

Hologram Installation at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville Restaurant and Club, submitted by Proto

Rogers Centre VIP Restaurant & Bar, submitted by SNA Displays

Splash Bar: Fallsview Casino, submitted by Media Resources

The Tasting Table + Wine Experience, submitted by Ideum



Retail Environments

American Dream Digital Signage Network, submitted by SNA Displays

Lagardère - MTB Airport, Abu Dhabi, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Miracle Mile Shops, submitted by SNA Displays

Nike West Edmonton Mall, AB, Canada, submitted by Nummax

Real Madrid presents the flagship store of the future at Santiago Bernabéu, submitted by TRISON NECSUM



Sustainable Solution

HOPE Hydration, submitted by SKOOP Signage

Oxford Circus Digital Billboard Project, submitted by EcoVista

Transportation

Changi Airport’s Terminal 2, submitted by Moment Factory

Digital Tunnel at Washington Dulles International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division

Hologram at JFK Terminal 4, submitted by Proto

Immersive Digital Experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division

Oslo Central Station and Flytoget Platform, submitted by ZetaDisplay



Venues

Ovations 2024, La Vie Boheme, submitted by The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

Tokyo Dome City Visions, submitted by JR East Marketing & Communications (jeki) & Vanten K.K.

TSX Broadway Video Experience, submitted by SNA Displays

Tucson Convention Center Digital Signage Communications Network, submitted by Spectrio

To view the projects click here .

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Jason Ault, Co-Founder/COO, Coffman Media

Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

DeAnn Campbell, Practice Lead, Retail, AAG Consulting Group

Dvir Doron, Head of Marketing and GTM, Amazon Device Solutions, Amazon

Paul Fleuranges, Manager, Advertising, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Carrie Garcia, US Business Development Manager, YCD Multimedia

Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Reach Media Network

Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, CRI

Filipe Ho, Global Strategic Partnerships Lead, Google

John Lamb, CMO, Elo

PJ Lee, Vice-President, Business Solutions, ICON Media

Cristina Miller, Co-Founder/CEO, Intermedia Touch

Michelle Montazeri, Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts, Legrand AV

David Schultz, Vice President, New Business Development, CRI

Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Marketing & Digital Creative, DBSI

Sheldon Silverman, Founder/CEO, SmartBomb Media Group

Amanda Starr, VP, Client Engagement and Strategy, CRI

Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, CRI



Winners will be announced on December 9 at DSE 2024 during an awards ceremony.

To learn more about DSE 2024, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com . Register here .

For exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com or click here .

Stay connected with DSE on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in the Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

DSE

sonal@sonal.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.