KFSHRC Celebrates 28 Scientists Featured in Stanford's List of the Top 2% of Most-Cited Researchers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the recognition of 28 of its scientists in Stanford University's list of the top 2% of the most-cited researchers globally across various disciplines over the past year. This event, attended by a significant number of health leaders and experts from around the world, took place at KFSHRC's pavilion at the Global Health Exhibition, which commenced its activities on Monday morning.

On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Majid Al Fayyadh, CEO of KFSHRC, stated: "We are proud of this scientific achievement, which reflects the continuous efforts and ambitious vision we uphold at KFSHRC. It also reflects the broader national commitment to fostering research, innovation, and advancement in the healthcare sector. We reaffirm our commitment to furthering our efforts in serving humanity and elevating healthcare standards to unprecedented levels."

Stanford University annually publishes a list of 180,000 researchers, representing the top 2% globally across 28 fields, whose research has garnered the highest citations in international scientific journals. This list is considered a reliable reference for evaluating the quality of scientific output and is widely respected within the global academic community.

At its pavilion in the Global Health Exhibition, KFSHRC is showcasing its latest healthcare innovations and solutions, including the Mobile Stroke Unit, which accelerates treatment for stroke patients, reduces disabilities, and lowers mortality rates. Additionally, KFSHRC is highlighting its pharmacogenomics service, a novel medical approach that aligns medications with the patient's DNA (genetic code) to predict drug effectiveness and assess the need for early intervention.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

