Setting the Stage for Growth: Bank of Glen Burnie Names New Director of Commercial Banking and Vice President of Cash Management

New commercial team members will bolster The Bank of Glen Burnie’s commitment to being “the bank for business” in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding market

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Glen Burnie®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), expanded its business banking team. Jonathan Shearin was named director of commercial banking and Ed Abedi was named vice president of cash management, announced Mark C. Hanna, President and CEO of Glen Burnie Bancorp and The Bank of Glen Burnie.

Hanna commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Ed to the team. Growing our ability to serve the businesses of Anne Arundel County is goal number one for the Bank. As an independent, community-driven bank, we’re uniquely positioned to support small businesses—the backbone of job creation. Jonathan will champion this message in his role, ensuring that local companies know we have the products, services and people to meet their needs. Ed will play a key role in enhancing our digital services to keep pace with continually evolving demands.”

Jonathan Shearin most recently served as a commercial relationship manager at Shore United Bank, where he worked with companies to provide banking solutions tailored to their operations and growth. Prior to this, he was a commercial relationship manager at Primis, overseeing and developing a portfolio of over $220 million. His banking career began with roles in treasury management and commercial lending at Eastern Virginia Bankshares, where he supported credit analysis and client management. He is a graduate of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business with a concentration in finance.





Shearin shared, “I am pleased to join the Bank of Glen Burnie. With a 75-year legacy of commitment to community and service, the Bank has deep roots in supporting local businesses. My focus will be on carrying forward that tradition, helping businesses thrive as we strengthen those connections.”

Ed Abedi has over two decades of experience in commercial banking and treasury management. Most recently, he served as vice president of commercial banking at HTLF, a regional bank headquartered in Denver, Colorado. His previous roles include positions at First Horizon Bank, EagleBank, PNC, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now BofA Securities), where he specialized in treasury management and commercial banking solutions. Ed is a graduate of California’s San Francisco State University.





Abedi shared, “The right digital banking tools enable companies to operate more efficiently and strategically. My role is to ensure businesses fully leverage these technologies to their advantage, which will enhance their overall experience with the Bank of Glen Burnie. I’m excited to join this team and to serve our valued customers as we continue to innovate.”

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with eight Anne Arundel County branches. The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking, including accepting demand and time deposits and originating loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

