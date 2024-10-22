TrueCommerce Unveils ReplenishAI™: an Industry-First, AI-Enhanced, Demand Planning and Replenishment Solution for Vendor Managed Inventory

Early results demonstrate a significant improvement in seasonal and event demand forecasting accuracy

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced the launch of ReplenishAI . This industry-first, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution leverages AI algorithms to analyse historical sales and generate demand pattern clusters, equipping businesses with clearer insights into optimal replenishment strategies with unprecedented accuracy.

Identifying promotional or seasonal sales patterns is a very manual and time-consuming process—sometimes taking weeks or months. ReplenishAI dramatically shortens this timeline to hours, efficiently reviewing tens of thousands of items, identifying key demand trends, and predicting when inventory spikes will occur. The AI-driven data is seamlessly integrated into TrueCommerce’s VMI solution , delivering superior demand forecasting and replenishment optimisation. For added confidence, the models are validated against historical data to ensure accuracy and reliability.

The ReplenishAI solution leverages AI to analyse a company’s entire product portfolio, automatically grouping items into clusters based on their unique demand patterns. Some key features of the solution include:

Data Standardisation : Takes product-level demand data over time and standardises it, ensuring consistency across different units of measure, whether the product is tracked by case, pallet, or other metrics.

: Takes product-level demand data over time and standardises it, ensuring consistency across different units of measure, whether the product is tracked by case, pallet, or other metrics. Demand Smoothing : Eliminates disruptive data spikes, making it easier to produce generalised, actionable insights for replenishment.

: Eliminates disruptive data spikes, making it easier to produce generalised, actionable insights for replenishment. AI-Powered Clustering: Applies sophisticated algorithms to group products into distinct profiles based on yearly demand trends, unlocking more accurate, efficient replenishment strategies.



“Driving innovation that addresses our customer needs is a strategic priority of our team, and ReplenishAI delivers on this strategy,” said TrueCommerce’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of VMI solutions, Lee Kimball. “This AI-driven solution reduces human effort and error while optimising inventory levels throughout the seasons. With ReplenishAI, maximising sales and minimising residual inventory in support of seasonal and promotional demand becomes a reality for our customers. We're excited to be leading the charge as the first mover in this space, demonstrating how advanced VMI technology can deliver even greater efficiency and impact than ever before.”

