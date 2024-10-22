Kelly Education and Elevate K-12 Announce Partnership to Address the Teacher Vacancy Crisis

Partnership represents a shared commitment to ensuring the continuity of learning in U.S. schools

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education, the nation's leading provider of education workforce solutions with over 10,000 school partners, and Elevate K-12, the largest LIVE virtual teaching company, which has taught over 350,000 students, announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the continuity of learning during the persistent teacher and support staff vacancy crisis.



This collaboration combines the strengths of Kelly Education's extensive network of highly qualified classroom coaches with Elevate K-12's highly qualified, U.S.-certified teacher pool and virtual teaching platform. This partnership means that school districts grappling with unfilled positions and the repercussions of expanding class sizes will be able to leverage both companies for a seamless staffing solution that augments a school’s existing resources, providing effective instruction without compromise.

"Partnering with Elevate K-12 allows us to enhance our support for school districts by integrating LIVE virtual instruction with on-the-ground classroom coaches, providing a holistic and effective educational experience in a safe and nurturing environment," said Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education. "This partnership is about giving students the education they deserve from experienced, certified instructors from wherever they are, while supporting these virtual teachers with great in-classroom resources."

"Our collaboration with Kelly Education is a significant step in our mission to bring high-quality education to every corner of the country," said Piyush Lumba, Chief Executive Officer at Elevate K-12. "While our customers love our virtual teaching solutions, they often struggle with staffing the classrooms with well-trained and committed resources, without straining their current workforce. Kelly Education’s scale allows us to address this pain point by bringing together high-quality teachers with the in-classroom support needed to enhance the classroom experience and ensure effective instruction. The classroom coaches provided by Kelly Education are the best at partnering with the Elevate LIVE teachers."

To learn more about how Kelly Education helps address staffing challenges, visit kellyeducation.com. To learn more about how Elevate K-12 enhances educational outcomes, visit www.elevatek12.com.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from PreK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to executive search and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Elevate K-12

Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based teaching company that brings high-quality LIVE teaching to K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12 to solve their teacher shortage challenges and provide effective and engaging instruction to their students. Its tech-enabled service was built for K-12 education and is powered by state-certified, qualified teachers using state-aligned curriculums. Elevate K-12 is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., providing equity in education nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

