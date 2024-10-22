HighDay Partners with Greenline POS to Revolutionize Cannabis Retail Marketing

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighDay, the leading marketing platform for the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce a seamless integration with Greenline POS, a division of BLAZE, a top cannabis retail software provider. This partnership enables cannabis retailers to effortlessly utilize their POS data to launch targeted marketing campaigns via SMS/MMS, email, social media, reputation management, and more.By leveraging data such as product purchase history, visit frequency, and average order size, the integration enables HighDay users to dynamically launch campaigns that resonate with customer behavior and preferences. For instance, a customer frequently purchasing CBD products can be targeted with promotions for new CBD lines, while high-spending customers can receive exclusive offers as loyalty rewards. These insights help cannabis retailers craft personalized messages that increase engagement, customer retention, and overall revenue.Carl Saling, Founder and CEO of HighDay, commented on the integration's benefits:“This partnership with Greenline POS unlocks a new level of marketing sophistication for cannabis retailers. By dynamically using sales data to tailor campaigns, we empower businesses to connect with their customers in meaningful ways, driving both loyalty and sales growth.”Chris Violas, CEO of Greenline POS (BLAZE), added:“At Greenline, we’re focused on giving retailers the tools they need to simplify operations and increase profitability. With HighDay’s powerful marketing capabilities integrated directly into our POS system, retailers can now deliver more meaningful customer experiences, using data-driven insights to power personalized engagement.”This integration represents a major step forward for the cannabis retail sector, combining Greenline’s advanced POS capabilities with HighDay’s innovative marketing tools to deliver a powerful, compliant marketing ecosystem for retailers across the industry.About HighDayHighDay is an all-in-one marketing platform specifically designed for plant-based businesses, including cannabis, hemp, and vape. Offering dynamic, data-driven marketing solutions via SMS/MMS, email, social media, reputation management, and more, HighDay empowers businesses to grow their brands while maintaining regulatory compliance. Every Day Feels Like Friday With HighDay!About Greenline POS (BLAZEGreenline, a BLAZECompany, is a compliance-focused retail software that simplifies cannabis retail operations across Canada and the U.S. With real-time inventory management, sales tracking, e-commerce, and payment processing, Greenline helps businesses operate efficiently while staying compliant with evolving regulations.For media inquiries, please contact:HighDay CommunicationsEmail: info@GetHighDay.comWebsite: www.GetHighDay.com Greenline POS (BLAZE)Website: www.getgreenline.co

