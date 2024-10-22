The Assembly Canada by ACAMS to Unite 40+ Experts in ‘The Good Fight’ Against Financial Crime

The two-day event will provide insights on ‘pig butchering,’ the federal beneficial ownership registry, major regulatory developments, and the intersection of sanctions, AML and AI

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is taking bold steps to enhance its approach to anti-financial crime (AFC). As the nation intensifies efforts to protect its economy with significant anti-money laundering (AML) reforms, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating illicit finance, will convene top AFC experts, regulators, and law enforcement officials in Toronto, Canada on November 6 –7, 2024.

This year's theme, "The Good Fight," will offer compliance professionals critical insights into the latest regulatory reforms and emerging threats in Canada’s AFC landscape.

From the creation of Canada’s beneficial ownership registry to upcoming FATF mutual evaluations, the Assembly Canada 2024 will explore innovative countermeasures across the financial sector. Attendees will have access to 13 curated sessions led by more than 40 industry experts from organizations such as FinCEN, FINTRAC and the EGMONT Group. Key topics include:

Strategies to detect and disrupt "pig butchering" fraud schemes that combine cyber, crypto, investment and romance scam tactics.

Implications of Canada's beneficial ownership registry on corporate transparency and compliance practices.

The convergence of sanctions and AML in Canada, and the application of Bill C-59’s reporting requirements to mitigate sanctions evasion.

A review of Canada’s AML progress two years after the Cullen Commission report, examining achievements, challenges and gaps.

Interactive session formats like the ACAMS Great Debate, deep dives, case studies, lightning rounds, and the return of the open fishbowl will encourage active participation and provide firsthand insights from industry leaders. A major highlight is the new case study on the fentanyl crisis, where regional authorities will shed light on real examples of how the financial proceeds of fentanyl sales are laundered.

Another notable session will explore the pros and cons of AI in AML, analyzing its role in both facilitating and combating financial crime. Additionally, a deep dive into modern fraud typologies will offer practical methods to detect and protect against sophisticated threats, such as cross-border money laundering through online marketplaces.

Expert speakers include:

Sarah Paquet, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Andrea Gacki , Director, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

, Director, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Jérôme Beaumont , Executive Secretary, Egmont Group.

, Executive Secretary, Egmont Group. Cinthya Rebaza , Director, Serious and Organized Crime Policy, Law Enforcement Directorate, Public Safety Canada.

, Director, Serious and Organized Crime Policy, Law Enforcement Directorate, Public Safety Canada. Trevor Loke, Executive Director, Transparency International Canada.

“In every corner of the globe, financial crime leaves its mark,” said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. “But together, at the Assembly Canada, we will discuss how Canada is rewriting that story - with new laws, cutting-edge technology and a shared determination to protect what matters most: our people, our communities, our economy, our future.”

Conference participants will also benefit from a new networking group focused on fostering connections between the public and private sectors. Additionally, the event will bring back the “Networking for Women in AFC” session, where female leaders in the AML field share experiences and strategies for overcoming career hurdles.

For more information on The Assembly Canada 2024, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-canada

Members of the media who wish to attend the conference in person, can register by sending an email request to rdahlan@acams.org with their full name and the organization they represent.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 110,000 members across 200+ jurisdictions and territories, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

Rose Dahlan ACAMS rdahlan@acams.org

