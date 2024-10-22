Orthobiologics Market is Poised to Register CAGR of 5.5% by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Orthobiologics Market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.43 billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 billion by 2031

Westford, USA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthobiologics Market size was valued at USD 6.43 billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). SkyQuest projects that the Global Orthobiologics Market will reach a value of USD 9.87 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Increased incidences of sports injuries and traffic accidents will drive the growth of the orthobiologics market during the forecast period. An increase in cases of spinal illnesses and disorders boosts the growth of the orthobiologics market. Furthermore, the orthobiologics market has been anticipated to be driven by increased funding for R&D along with support by leading biotechnology and medical device companies. Locate Bio is an orthobiologics and regenerative medicine company. The firm closed a round of equity financing for USD 12.7 million in September 2021. The funds were supplied by new investor BGF and existing shareholder Mercia Asset Management. Locate Bio intends to use the proceeds to further develop its portfolio of regenerative orthobiologics products for patients.



Browse in-depth TOC on the "Orthobiologics Market"

Pages – 157

Tables – 92

Figures – 76

Request your free sample PDF of the report today: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/orthobiologics-market

Orthobiologics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6.43 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 9.87 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing Applications of Orthobiologics Key Market Opportunities Personalized Medicines Key Market Drivers Rise in Sports Injuries

Orthobiologics Market Segmental Analysis

Global Orthobiologics Market is segmented by Product, Application, End User and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Synthetic Orthobiologics, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Allografts, Plasma-Rich Protein, Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, & Ambulatory Care Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, Dental Clinics and Facilities.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Viscosupplementation is a Preferred Choice for Joint Health and Mobility Enhancement

The viscosupplementation segment had the greater share in the orthobiologics product category. The huge percentage is believed to be supported by the remarkable uptake and availability of the drugs for diseases such as hip degenerative joint degeneration and osteoarthritis. The advantages of the treatment present the high percentage acceptance for viscosupplementation. Some of these advantages include less invasive, pain elimination, increased knee mobility and minimal adverse effects. It is believed to be due to a very high level of tolerance by patients to minimally invasive surgical procedures and because such a treatment procedure is in great demand.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/orthobiologics-market

Aging Population and Musculoskeletal Disorders Expected to Boost Reconstructive Surgery Demand

During the forecast period, reconstructive surgery is expected to be the segment that will experience rapid growth in the market. An increasing aging population along with an increase in musculoskeletal diseases demands reconstructive surgery, thus helping the segment to develop. According to the ISAPS Global Survey, plastic surgeons are expected to perform 11.2% more operations in 2022 compared to the previous year. 18.8 million non-surgical procedures, 14.9 million surgical procedures were performed on, continuing the 41.3% average annual growth trend from the previous four years. Orthobiologics are increasingly being used in reconstructive procedures since they may offer a potential method to improve bone healing and soft tissue repair and joint restoration.

North America's Market Share in Orthobiologics and the Impact of Technological and Demographic Trends

North America dominated with the biggest share of revenue, at 46.2%, in the orthobiologics market in 2023 due to North America having a strong health system and technological developments. In addition, the facilitation through supportive regulatory frameworks for industries and comfortable reimbursement systems. Moreover, an aging population keeps accelerating the market of the region further. For instance, as per the publication of Vintage 2022 Population Estimates by the U.S. The median age of the country rose 0.2 years between 2021 and 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The median age is that age wherein 50% of people are younger and 50% older. The US accounted for the largest share at about 90% in the North American orthobiologics market in 2023. The region has witnessed a continuing stream of better orthobiologic products as it is a hub for technical innovation and research concentration.

Orthobiologics Market Insights

Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Sports Injuries

Focus on Minimally Invasive Procedures

Restraints

Limited Clinical Evidence

Regulatory Challenges

High Costs

Key Players Operating in the Orthobiologics Market

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

Bioventus LLC

Nuvasive, Inc.

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Smith & Nephew plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Orthocell Ltd.

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Bone Therapeutics SA

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed: https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/orthobiologics-market

Key Questions Covered in the Global Orthobiologics Market Report

How big is the global orthobiologics market in 2024?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

Which years are covered in the global Orthobiologics market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increase in aging population and rise in sports injuries), restraints (regulatory challenges and high costs), opportunities (expanding applications and personalized medicines), and challenges (economic downturns and ethical & safety concerns) influencing the growth of the orthobiologics market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the orthobiologics market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the orthobiologics market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the orthobiologics market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the orthobiologics market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/orthobiologics-market

Related Reports:

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Set to Grow at 6.2% CAGR Through 2031

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Set to Grow at 6.4% CAGR Through 2031

Biomaterials Market Set to Grow at 15.4% CAGR Through 2031

Neuroprosthetics Market Set to Grow at 12.50% CAGR Through 2031

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Set to Grow at 5.2% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.