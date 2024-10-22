Lightbridge Announces Participation in Upcoming Industry Events

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced its participation in several upcoming key industry panels and provided an update on recent events.

Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, "We are at an exciting point in the nuclear industry, as recent investments from tech giants and surging interest in clean, reliable energy continue to shape the future of power generation. At Lightbridge, we’re proud to be at the forefront of these developments, contributing to the advancement of nuclear fuel technology that will play a critical role in powering tomorrow's data centers and meeting global energy demands. I look forward to sharing insights at these key industry events in the coming weeks and continuing to showcase how Lightbridge Fuel™ can drive innovation in the nuclear sector.”

Upcoming Events:

October 29, 2024 – Mr. Grae will participate in an American Nuclear Society (ANS) State of Nuclear webinar at 3:00 PM ET, discussing the latest trends in nuclear energy. A link to the webinar will be provided closer to the event date.

October 30, 2024 – Mr. Grae will speak on a panel at 12:00 PM in Washington, DC, hosted by the Global America Business Institute. The panel will focus on nuclear energy at COP29, exploring the role of nuclear in international climate initiatives.

November 5-6, 2024 – Lightbridge will participate in the World Economic Forum Advanced Energy Solutions CEO Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, before Mr. Grae heads to COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The meeting will discuss advanced energy solutions and will be a closed-door event with no public access.

November 12-15, 2024 – Mr. Grae will attend COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of Week 1 of the climate summit, where he will engage with global leaders on the role of nuclear energy in addressing climate challenges. He will have a Blue Zone pass provided by the American Nuclear Society to access the diplomatic area where negotiations among the parties will take place.

November 18, 2024 – Mr. Grae will speak at the ANS Winter Meeting in Orlando, Florida, as part of the State of Nuclear panel at 1:00 PM ET. The panel will cover the impact of COP29 on the nuclear industry, with Mr. Grae sharing insights from his participation in the COP29 climate summit. https://www.ans.org/meetings/wc2024/session/view-2907/

Recent Events and Media Coverage:

On October 21, 2024, Mr. Grae was featured in a live interview on BNN Bloomberg’s “The Close”, hosted by Andrew Bell. The interview covered the growing demand for nuclear energy from major tech companies, seeking clean, 24/7 power sources to support their AI facilities and data centers, which has driven a surge in nuclear energy-related stocks. The full interview can be viewed on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEaWUFghB68.



Lightbridge was mentioned in an article in the Financial Times on October 20, 2024, titled “Nuclear Energy Stocks Hit Record Highs on Surging Demand from AI,” highlighting the growing momentum behind nuclear energy, particularly with the surge in demand from tech giants like Amazon and Google, which have made significant investments in small modular reactors. https://www.ft.com/content/33eeadbe-edf4-40b5-b973-e76c570d0681

On October 18, 2024, Mr. Grae was featured in a live interview from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Schwab Network’s “Trading 360”, hosted by Diane King Hall. The interview covered important developments in the nuclear industry, including recent nuclear investments by tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Discussions focused on how the growing demand for clean, reliable energy to power data centers positions nuclear power as a critical component of the energy mix. Mr. Grae also discussed the surge in nuclear stock prices, which have reached record highs due to increased investment from the tech sector, and how these trends drive the development of advanced nuclear technologies, such as Lightbridge Fuel™. The full interview can be viewed on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/Jn1XEm02Wvo.

Additionally, Lightbridge was mentioned in a Barron’s article on October 18, 2024, titled “Nuclear Energy Is Making a Comeback. A New Batch of Stocks to Play the Trend,” highlighting the resurgence of nuclear energy investments and identifying Lightbridge as a key player in the nuclear fuel development space. https://www.barrons.com/articles/nuclear-power-energy-stocks-db8ffb2f?mod=Searchresults

On October 15, 2024, Mr. Grae moderated the “Super Panel” at the inaugural World Nuclear Forum at Tennessee Tech University. This premier annual event brought together global leaders, innovators, and experts to promote excellence in nuclear energy through collaboration and shared knowledge. https://www.tntech.edu/research/world-nuclear-forum.php



About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.

Lightbridge is on Threads @lightbridgecorp.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements”, all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.