AgriFORCE to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP) focused technology company, announces today that Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVII. The conference is being held on October 28 – 30, 2024 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.



Event:

LD Micro Main Event XVII Presentation Date:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time:

11:00am PT Register to watch presentation:

https://me24.sequireevents.com/

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the conference at: https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events

Ms. Kahn will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Investor Relations:

Richard Wong, CFO

rwong@agriforcegs.com

CORE IR

investorrelations@agriforcegs.com

