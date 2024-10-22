Ray Donovan Joins First Responders Children’s Foundation National Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, has announced that Ray Donovan, Founder and CEO of Stack21 Strategic Investigative Solutions, has joined its national Board of Directors.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Ray Donovan to our exceptional Board of Directors. Ray first joined our Strategic Planning Committee, where he contributed his extensive personal knowledge from an esteemed career in federal law enforcement to shape our vision for growth. He is a passionate advocate for first responder families and with Ray on our Board, FRCF is better positioned to chart a bold path forward ensuring all children of first responders heal, grow, and thrive,” stated Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

With over two decades in high-level government operations, Ray has exemplified exceptional leadership and results-driven performance throughout his career. Now serving as the Founder and CEO of Stack21 Solutions, he harnesses his extensive experience to provide tailored strategic solutions with a highly trained team. Following a swift ascent in law enforcement that began as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent and later transformed into a pivotal role as a DEA Special Agent in the elite New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, Donovan's leadership capabilities are truly outstanding. He was instrumental in capturing a notorious drug cartel leader while overseeing the Special Operations Division, solidifying his reputation as an adept investigator. In the corporate realm, Donovan excelled as COO, transforming the DEA’s global mission and managing operations across 70 countries while leading a workforce of over 10,000.

“Having met Ray many years ago during his tenure at the DEA, it is a great honor to have him join our national Board of Directors. His first-hand knowledge of life as a first responder will prove invaluable, enhancing our ability to understand the needs of first responder families as we grow to serve even more children,” said Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Joining the National Board of Directors of the First Responders Children's Foundation is not just an honor; it is a commitment to support the families who sacrifice so much for our safety. We have a profound responsibility to ensure that the children of our brave first responders receive the care, resources, and opportunities they deserve. Together, we can make a lasting impact on their lives and honor the dedication of those who serve our communities,” said Ray Donovan.

Ray’s accolades, including more than 50 awards and the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, underscore his status as a thought leader, further bolstered by a strong academic foundation in Criminal Justice from St. John’s University and numerous advanced business certifications. In addition to his professional achievements, he actively engages in philanthropy as a chairman and board member of several charitable organizations.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

