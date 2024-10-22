Annovis to Highlight Buntanetap's Alzheimer's Research Progress with Presentations at CTAD 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will present two scientific posters at the 17th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference. The event will be held from October 29 to November 1, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

Dr. Maria Maccecchini, President and CEO of Annovis Bio, will present the following posters:

Poster LP023

Title: Efficacy of Buntanetap in Early AD and APOE4 Phase 2/3 Alzheimer’s Patients.

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 3:00 PM – Wednesday, October 30, 5:00 PM (CET).

Poster LP074

Title: Biomarker Data Showed Buntanetap Reduced Neurotoxic Proteins, Improved Axonal Integrity, Reduced Inflammation, and Neuronal Functions in Alzheimer’s Clinical Studies.

Date: Thursday, October 31, 7:15 AM – 5:00 PM (CET).

The posters will be available on Annovis’ website following the conclusion of the conference.

About CTAD 2024

CTAD 2024 brings together leaders from the Alzheimer’s research community, including pharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and patient advocacy groups. The conference serves as a platform for discussing innovative avenues for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about the conference, please visit the CTAD Website .

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

www.annovisbio.com/investors-relations

IR@annovisbio.com





