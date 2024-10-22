Governor Hochul Launches Next Phase of Long Island's Nation-Leading Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Hub: New York Biogenesis Park

Cell and gene therapies are revolutionary treatments that modify a patient's cells or genes to combat diseases at their source. Offering hope for previously incurable conditions—including cancers, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases—these approaches target illnesses at the cellular and genetic levels. They have the potential to provide more effective, longer-lasting treatments with fewer side effects than traditional methods. Advancements in these therapies could revolutionize healthcare, paving the way for personalized medicine and new possibilities for patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

New York BioGenesis Park is envisioned as a cutting-edge, full-service campus dedicated to advancing cell and gene therapies and accelerating their commercialization. At full build-out, the 700,000-square-foot park would create an end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy innovation and supply center, featuring interconnected areas for public engagement, research, manufacturing, and collaboration. The project would be developed in multiple phases, with Phase One comprising a 331,000-square-foot facility on Northwell Health's campus in Lake Success, including the first Cell and Gene Therapy Tower and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) Tower. Phase One is already poised to advance, with conditional commitments from two anchor tenants; one would operate the CDMO, the other would operate the incubator.

A cornerstone of New York BioGenesis Park is its incubator, supported by a $50 million investment from ESD's Long Island Investment Fund. This facility will empower early-stage therapeutic developers by offering state-of-the-art wet lab space, shared equipment, office space, and other essential resources. This nurturing environment would provide Cell and Gene Therapy companies with access to specialized equipment, mentoring, and stage-appropriate financial guidance. As a critical component of New York BioGenesis Park, the incubator is poised to catalyze the growth of promising Cell and Gene Therapy companies by providing them with resources and support, unlocking their potential for innovation and success.

This initial phase is expected to create approximately 830 full time union construction jobs and a combined estimate of 700 jobs related to Cell and Gene Therapy development and provision of services and technologies required by Cell and Gene Therapy developers, such as Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, vector developers, and advanced diagnostic providers, as well as staff required for operation of the Center. Phase Two would further expand lab and office space, enhancing the park's capabilities for Cell and Gene Therapy companies and service providers.

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, "New York BioGenesis Park represents a transformative investment in Long Island's future and New York State's position as a global leader in biotechnology advancements. This project not only promises to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs but also establishes a world-class ecosystem for cell and gene therapy innovation. By leveraging Long Island’s exceptional talent pool and research institutions, we're laying the foundation for breakthroughs that will save lives and drive economic growth for decades to come.”

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said, "The New York BioGenesis Park represents a transformative investment in Long Island's future and solidifies our region's position at the forefront of biotechnology innovation. This visionary project not only promises to create high-quality jobs and drive economic growth, but it also establishes Long Island as a global hub for cell and gene therapy research and development. By leveraging our region's world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce, and entrepreneurial spirit, New York BioGenesis Park will catalyze breakthroughs that will save lives and shape the future of healthcare.”

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti said, “New York State's $150 million investment in a gene therapy research hub at Lake Success is a transformative step in developing Long Island's biotechnology sector. I thank Governor Hochul for championing this initiative, which will create hundreds of jobs and further solidify Long Island's place as a national leader in cutting-edge medical research and treatments.”

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD said, “New York is already a leader in the science of making ‘living cures’ from our own cells. With these historic investments in the Roswell Park GMP Engineering & Cell Manufacturing Facility and New York BioGenesis Park, Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development are making sure our teams are supported by an innovation infrastructure powerful enough to transform their curiosity into cures”

New York Blood Center Enterprises President and CEO Christopher D. Hillyer, MD said, “The creation of the Long Island Center for Cell and Gene Therapy represents a critical investment in the future of medicine. New York Blood Center Enterprises and Comprehensive Cell Solutions are extremely proud to be part of the team that will position New York as a global leader in life sciences, particularly in cell and gene therapy, offering new hope to patients facing diseases once thought untreatable.”

Northwell Health President and CEO Michael J. Dowling said, “We are committed to supporting New York State in establishing this innovative cell and gene therapy hub on Long Island. The facility will be a game changer for physician-scientists, researchers and innovative companies, some of which are already working together in the region to advance novel biomedical treatments in the fight against cancer and other devastating diseases, offering new hope for our diverse communities across the state.”

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory President and CEO Bruce Stillman, PhD said, “The New York State cell and gene therapy initiative on Long Island will be a most welcome addition to the region’s biomedical research enterprise, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory looks forward to partnering with the CGT initiative. We thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for pioneering this exciting research expansion.”