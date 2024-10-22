SiteWorx Software Introduces Refurbishment Program

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteWorx Software USA proudly announces the launch of our new hardware refurbishment program, created to reduce electronic waste through repair and reuse of early generation or malfunctioning devices. One of our core values is Environmental Stewardship, which we realize daily through our customers’ energy reduction, and this program extends our efforts into lifecycle management of the hardware that delivers these energy efficiencies.

Now, when eligible devices reach end-of-life in the field, we’ll accept returns and clean, repair, and reuse the hardware as replacements for warranty claims. All devices are inspected and tested prior to restocking to ensure they meet quality-control standards. Customers requesting warranty replacement for hardware malfunctioning at time of installation will still receive new product.

Currently the program covers the DLA-V and Digital Lumens DLE light fixture product families, which represent the significant majority of hardware warranty claims we fulfill. Our support team will advise when specific hardware is eligible under the program.

“Seeing firsthand the volume of material being reused is eye opening. Moreover, repairing devices allows us to reduce emissions from the shipping component of the supply chain. This is particularly impactful for the DLE hardware given the weight,” said Daniel Buckley, Support Manager at SiteWorx Software.

Devices that do not meet quality standards or are unable to be repaired will be disposed of at an electronics recycling center local to our USA-based refurbishment facility. We encourage our customers to recycle all electronic waste at centers local to their facilities, and are happy to help find information if needed.

We’re happy to further our commitment to environmental protection through waste reduction and begin our efforts of achieving a more circular economy.

SiteWorx Software helps thousands of facilities around the world reach their sustainability goals by monitoring and reducing energy and other resource consumption. Advanced lighting controls provide electricity savings beyond what just an LED fixture can attain, but also deliver operational data and create an expandable wireless network overhead. This enables the connection of an array of smart devices to help customers know more about their business by metering utilities and other loads, and monitoring critical infrastructure and spaces. All of this data is aggregated in SiteWorx, our industry leading, easy to use monitoring and control platform.

Connor Rouan

Boston, MA, USA

Voice: 857-357-4200

Email: info@siteworx.io

Website: https://siteworx.io/

Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/siteworx-io/

