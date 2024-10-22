True Tickets Partners with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts to Elevate Digital Ticketing for Its Iconic Performances

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, proudly announces its latest partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the ticketing experience for the organization's diverse lineup of performances, starting with the highly anticipated presentation of Hamilton on October 29, 2024. Audiences can now enjoy seamless, secure, and convenient access to digital tickets to their favorite events at some of Philadelphia's most iconic venues.



The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, a leading organization in the city's vibrant arts community, is renowned for its innovative performances and commitment to artistic excellence. The organization is home to The Philadelphia Orchestra and also presents a wide variety of genres including Broadway, comedy, theater, jazz, dance, and family presentations. Performances are hosted across three premier venues: the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater.

“We are delighted to partner with True Tickets to offer our audiences a more streamlined and secure ticketing process,” said Matt Cooper, Vice President of Audience Services for Ensemble Arts Philly. “This collaboration supports our vision to ensure every interaction reflects the magic on our stages.”

Ken Lesnik, head of business development at True Tickets, shared, “We are thrilled to join forces with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. Our digital ticketing solutions will empower them to continue delivering outstanding performances and enriching the cultural fabric of Philadelphia. Starting with Hamilton, this partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the audience experience.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. Currently available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts is boldly leading the way in building a bright, inclusive future for the performing arts—as the center of cultural life in Philadelphia, and as a model for the nation. With extraordinary artistic ambition and a commitment to reflecting the magic on stage in every interaction, we leave an indelible mark on audiences through the transformative power of the performing arts. This is where a universe of world-class art forms, genres, and ideas takes shape. With the GRAMMY-winning Philadelphia Orchestra and visionary Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin as the centerpiece, we feature vibrant, multi-genre programming performed at the highest level, animating our stages—including the newly renamed Marian Anderson Hall—and attracting millions to our venues each year. Ensemble Arts Philly presents bold and innovative performances, bringing talented artists together with experiences as diverse as our region. Our three venues—the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater—are vividly brought to life with the best of Broadway, comedy, theater, jazz, dance, and family presentations. As champions for music education and community engagement, we help to eliminate barriers to access and maximize impact while uniting, inspiring, and educating people of all ages and backgrounds. We transform the lives of more than 35,000 K-12 students each year through free arts education programs in music, dance, and theater. As a mission-based non-profit organization, at the heart of our work is the belief that the arts are for everyone. While fostering an environment where all feel welcome, we serve as a canvas for creativity, a platform for expression, and a sanctuary for inspiration.

