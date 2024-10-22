Tuttle Capital Management Launches European Aerospace and Defense Industry ETF

Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (ticker symbol EUAD)

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- The Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (the “Fund”) will start trading today. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the STOXX® Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in exchange listed common stock or ADRs of companies based (headquartered) in Europe who derive at least 50% of their revenue from the manufacture, service, supply and distribution of aeronautical equipment, components, hardware, software or electronic systems; and equipment, systems, components, infrastructure support services, and hardware, software and electronics that directly support civil and military defense efforts.

Visit the Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF here: www.select-funds.com



Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), said in a news release that “given the global state of tensions, and the possibility that the US may pull back from European security commitments, we think there could be an investment edge in these names”.

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM believes it is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs and first of their kind ETFs Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information about TCM.

The STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index is intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Ltd., Zug, Switzerland (“STOXX”), Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, which is used under license. The Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed, or in any other manner supported by STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX. Deutsche Börse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions, or interruptions in the STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index or its data.

An investor should consider the objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (the “Fund”) before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available above or by calling Shareholder Services at 1-800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investment in the Fund is also subject to the following risks:

Equity Securities Risk: Investments in equity securities may fluctuate in value response to many factors, including general market and economic conditions, interest rates, and specific industry changes.

Non-Diversification Risk: The fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in a limited number of companies than a diversified fund. Because a relatively high percentage of the Fund's assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies that could be in the same or related economic sectors, the Fund's portfolio may be more susceptible to any single economic, technological, or regulatory occurrence than the portfolio of a diversified fund.

Aerospace and Defense Sector Risk: The aerospace and defense sectors can be significantly affected by government regulation and spending policies because companies involved in these sectors rely, to a significant extent, on government demand for their products and services.

Foreign Securities Risk: The Fund could be subject to greater risks because the Fund’s performance may depend on issues other than the performance of a particular company or U.S. market sector. Changes in foreign economies and political climates are more likely to affect the Fund than a fund that invests exclusively in U.S. companies.

Limited History of Operations Risk: The Fund has a limited history of operations. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Fund may not be successful in implementing its investment strategy, may not employ a successful investment strategy, or may fail to attract sufficient assets under management to realize economies of scale, any of which could result in the Fund being liquidated at any time without shareholder approval and at a time that may not be favorable for all shareholders.

Passive Investment Risk: The Fund is not actively managed and, therefore, would not sell an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of such security, industry, or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index.

While the shares of the Fund are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade more like stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. More information about these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

The Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF is distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609. There is no affiliation between Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc. RCSTOX1024001

