Trace Welcomes New Appointments to Scientific Advisory Board

The scientific advisory board will now comprise of four leading clinical researchers with multi-disciplinary expertise to support clinical trials and product expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace , the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for more than 50 years and formerly known as Trace Minerals, today announces the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board. Led by Anthony L. Almada, the new Scientific Advisory Board will be responsible for reviewing, evaluating and supporting the company’s clinical research, product innovation, sustainability practices and commitment to filling the gaps of mineral insufficiencies.

"Our newly appointed advisors are leaders in the world of clinical research and bring a wealth of knowledge that will be crucial for continuing our work in formulating products that emphasize essential minerals of the highest quality," said Dave Chambers, Chief Revenue Officer at Trace. "Looking ahead, our advisors will play a pivotal role in identifying the ingredients and minerals that will deliver the best results for our customers and uphold Trace’s mission to remineralize the world."

Members of Trace’s new Scientific Advisory Board include:

Anthony L. Almada

Anthony L. Almada is the Chief of Trace’s Scientific Advisory Board and has worked in the natural products industry since 1975. He obtained his Masters in Nutritional Sciences at UC Berkeley, completing a research thesis in antioxidant and exercise biochemistry. He has collaborated on almost 100 university- and private research center-based clinical trials, ranging from AIDS-related muscle wasting to IBS and symbiotic—gut microbiome interactions to zinc metabolism in osteoarthritis. He has been an invited presenter at the Federal Trade Commission and the National Institutes of Health and leads IMAGINutrition, Inc., a think tank focusing upon innovation/intellectual properties, clinical research, and demand creation.

Dr. Stavros Kavouras, Ph.D.

Known as “Dr. Hydration” by his peers, Dr. Stavros Kavouras is a Professor and Assistant Dean of Graduate Education for the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. He is the founding Director of the Hydration Science Lab, which studies how water intake impacts health and performance. Dr. Kavouras is one of the top 2% of the most cited scientists for four years in a row, the author of more than 170 peer reviewed articles, cited more than 11,500 times and has given lectures in 31 countries. His current research focuses on hydration and glucose regulation, children's hydration and obesity.

Dr. Raja Sivamani, M.D., M.S.

Dr. Raja Sivamani is a board-certified Dermatologist and an Ayurvedic Practitioner and Integrative Medicine Practitioner. His expertise centers on general dermatology including medical, surgical, and cosmetic services and his research focuses in two areas: sebaceous gland disease and bioengineering adaptations for dermatology. With his research, Dr. Sivamani integrates concepts from bioengineering, Allopathic medicine, and Ayurvedic medicine. By integrating concepts from Ayurvedic medicine, plant sciences, and food sciences, Dr. Sivamani hopes to uncover how to better integrate nature for individualized medical therapies.

Dr. Richard Kreider, Ph.D., M.S., B.S.

Dr. Richard Kreider serves as Professor and Director of the Exercise and Sports Nutrition Lab, and Director of the Human Clinical Core at Texas A&M University. At the university, he served as Executive Director of the Human Clinical Research Facility (2017-2022) and Head of the Department of Health and Kinesiology, and Thomas A. and Joan Read Endowed Chair for Disadvantaged Youth (2008-1017). Dr. Kreider has over 35 years of administrative experience serving as Co-Director/ Director of the Wellness Institute & Research Center at Old Dominion University, Assistant Department Chair at the University of Memphis, and the Chair of the Department of Health, Human Performance, and Recreation and Director of the Center for Exercise, Nutrition and Preventative health at Baylor University.

About Trace:

For more than 50 years, Trace, America’s leading performance nutrition brand, has been dedicated to the mission of remineralizing the world. Lauded globally for its #1 patented product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which contain the full spectrum of trace minerals needed to promote the natural balance of mind and body, Salt Lake City-based Trace is committed to researching data, sustainably harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products.

