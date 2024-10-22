Amazonian access! Legion offers lapel Poppies through new Amazon collaboration

Canadians have a new way to access Poppies and other official Remembrance items

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is set to expand its Poppy distribution capability by offering lapel Poppies for the first time via a new storefront on the Amazon.ca store. The Poppies will be offered on Amazon.ca for donations of $2, $5, $10, and $20. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go directly to the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund to help support our Veterans, their families, and communities.

“We are so excited to present this new initiative,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “This collaboration with Amazon Canada will give us a much larger footprint and help ensure that we can distribute as many Poppies as possible. No matter where people live, they can have Poppies delivered to their door and help show their gratitude for our Fallen Veterans.”

The Legion’s Amazon storefront will also offer various other products to help Canadians remember, including a red neon window Poppy, We Remember lawn signs, Poppy magnets and more. By purchasing these Remembrance items, Canadians can visually reflect their support for our Veterans, while at the same time facilitate the Legion’s work. Additional items can still be found through the Legion’s Poppy Store.

"Amazon is proud to support The Royal Canadian Legion by enabling our customers to obtain Poppies and other official Remembrance items directly from our store," said Eva Lorenz, Country Manager and Vice President of Amazon Canada. "Amazon has always been committed to supporting members of the Armed Forces, reservists, veterans, and their families, and this collaboration is an extension of our commitment to this community. Ahead of Remembrance Day, we encourage our customers to show their support for veterans and their families by getting a Poppy or other Remembrance items from our store, with all funds raised going directly to the Legion."

The Legion’s new storefront will launch during the National Poppy Campaign which begins on Friday, October 25, and will remain open for Poppies until November 11. Other Remembrance items will continue to be accessible. Poppies will still also be distributed through thousands of traditional Poppy donation boxes and “Pay Tribute” tap-enabled boxes across Canada.

The Poppy is worn and displayed by millions of Canadians yearly as a visual pledge to honour and Remember our Veterans. For more information on the National Poppy Campaign, please visit the information page at Legion.ca.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca; Nujma Bond 343-540-7604

Legion and Amazon Canada collaboration A new storefront on the Amazon.ca store will allow Canadians to obtain Poppies and other products

