October 22, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Highlights Address Confidentiality Program

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Highlights Address Confidentiality Program

Reminding Virginians of Available Resources During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

﻿RICHMOND, VA – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginians impacted by domestic violence, stalking, sexual violence, human trafficking, and child abduction to apply for the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) offered by the Office of the Attorney General’s Victim Services Unit. The ACP provides a legal substitute address, ensuring a survivor’s actual physical location is shielded from public records and inaccessible to their abuser.

Participants in the ACP are assigned a confidential mailing address to use for all first-class mail, legal matters, and government interactions. The Office of the Attorney General securely forwards mail to the participant’s actual address, preventing any direct connection to their new location. This protection extends to both adults and minors whose parent or guardian is enrolled in the program.

"Every survivor in Virginia should know that they are not alone,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Resources like the Address Confidentiality Program are available to provide safety and peace of mind, empowering survivors to focus on healing without living in fear.”

Once enrolled, participants are responsible for notifying state and local agencies of their ACP status. Government agencies are legally required to accept the ACP address as the participant’s official residential address. The certification lasts for three years, with the option to renew.

Participants receive an ACP authorization card, which serves as official verification when interacting with government entities. Attorney General Miyares urges survivors and their support systems to explore the full range of resources available through the ACP and other victim support programs.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact the Virginia Statewide Hotline for Domestic and Sexual Violence at 1-800-838-8238 for confidential support and referrals. In case of immediate danger, call 911.

For more information on the Address Confidentiality Program, visit the Office of the Attorney General’s website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

###