Fazoli’s Serves Up Free Breadsticks for National Breadstick Day

Italian Chain Rolls Out Three-Day Celebration for Beloved Baked Menu Item

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is rolling out a hot deal for its most coveted side item - breadsticks! Available on National Breadstick Day, Oct. 25, and running through Oct. 27, guests can score six FREE breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations, in-store or online, with code BREADSTICK6.

Since the inception of Fazoli’s over 35 years ago, fans have flocked to the beloved chain for its signature breadsticks, which are always fresh and free with the purchase of any entrée. Served piping hot with the perfect balance of butter and garlic, guests can also enjoy unlimited breadsticks when dining in.

“We have developed quite a following and reputation for our breadsticks so it is only fitting that we roll out a deal that will stick for our fans—a three-day celebration,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's. “With both a deal and menu item that are equally craveworthy—there is no reason to not visit your local Fazoli’s to dig in!”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit Fazolis.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and owns over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.fazoli's.com.

