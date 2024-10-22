Maine Powerhouse Steven Brackett and His Team Join eXp Realty, Bringing Over $128M in Sales

36 Top Agents from Realty ONE Group - Compass of Maine Join Forces With eXp Realty to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces the addition of Steven Brackett and his high-performing team from Realty ONE Group - Compass of Maine, bringing 36 top agents with over $128 million in sales across 338 units already closed this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven Brackett and his accomplished team to eXp Realty," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "Steven’s dedication to fostering talent and driving innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. His team’s exceptional track record speaks volumes, and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

Steven Brackett, a well-respected leader in Maine's real estate community, decided to join eXp Realty after six successful years with Realty ONE Group. His commitment to agent growth and his belief in eXp Realty’s world-class tools and training were key factors in the move.

"I’ve realized that my greatest strength lies in seeking, recognizing, and partnering with great people and companies that excel at providing world-class training, education, tools, and technology to help agents grow and succeed,” said Brackett. “This allows me to focus on what I do best: finding, developing, and nurturing top talent.”

Brackett’s team, known for their expertise in residential real estate, flip-and-fix projects, and investments, sees this move as an opportunity to deepen their impact in the community while continuing to grow their business.

"In light of the evolving real estate landscape, especially following the NAR lawsuit, I recognized it was time for a change that would better equip me to support, educate, and empower my team,” Brackett explained. “eXp provided the tools, services, education, and opportunities that aligned perfectly with that vision.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

