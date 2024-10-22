First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. During the quarter, the Corporation closed its acquisition of SimplyBank, Dayton, Tennessee. The quarter was impacted by purchase accounting adjustments and charges, which are reflected in the results.

Net income was $8.7 million compared to $16.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $0.74 compared to $1.37 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.64% compared to 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $9.4 million compared to provision of $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.9 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2023.1



The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Net income was $31.0 million compared to $48.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $2.63 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.82% compared to 1.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $14.2 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $51.1 million compared to $63.1 million for the same period in 2023.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.71 billion versus $3.15 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $558 million or 17.74%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $508 million or 15.89% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. Increases in average loans over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Loans Outstanding section below.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024, were $3.72 billion compared to $3.12 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $598 million or 19.17%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $511 million or 15.96% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. The main driver of the increase was $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we closed the acquisition of SimplyBank, which gives us access to very attractive markets in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. We also experienced another sound quarter of loan and net interest income growth. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, were $4.71 billion versus $4.00 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $705 million or 17.63%. Increases in average deposits over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Deposits section below.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2023, a $676 million increase, or 16.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $585.2 million, or 14.16%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $831.6 million, and time deposits were $791.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $770.5 million and $471.6 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2024, was $566.0 million compared to $470.2 million on September 30, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in July and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2024.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $47.93 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $40.00 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $7.93 per share, or 19.82%. Tangible Book Value per share was $37.84 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $32.10 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.74 per share, or 17.88%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.33% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.04% at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.2 million, compared to $41.2 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $6.0 million, or 14.63%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 3.78% compared to the 3.74% reported at September 30, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 21 basis points from 3.57% at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2024, were $14.1 million versus $12.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to the SimplyBank acquisition. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.38% as of September 30, 2024, versus 0.40% as of September 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $9.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023. The Corporation recorded $5.5 million in provision for the acquisition of SimplyBank. The increase in provision was also related to one previously identified credit, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values during the quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

Third quarter net charge-offs were $4.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2024, was $46.2 million compared to $39.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% as of September 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans increased 4 basis points from 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $11.2 million and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.6 million compared to $32.3 million in 2023. This includes $844 thousand of acquisition-related expenses during the quarter, as well as an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 64.43% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, versus 59.57% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million versus $3.0 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.44% compared to 17.37% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,483,351 $ 4,891,068 $ 4,784,806 $ 5,483,351 $ 4,784,806 Deposits $ 4,717,489 $ 4,132,327 $ 4,040,995 $ 4,717,489 $ 4,040,995 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,715,235 $ 3,204,009 $ 3,117,626 $ 3,715,235 $ 3,117,626 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,169 $ 38,334 $ 39,034 $ 46,169 $ 39,034 Total Equity $ 565,951 $ 530,670 $ 470,168 $ 565,951 $ 470,168 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 446,786 $ 438,569 $ 377,367 $ 446,786 $ 377,367 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,483,572 $ 4,813,308 $ 4,814,251 $ 5,033,748 $ 4,828,165 Earning Assets $ 5,165,520 $ 4,556,839 $ 4,575,996 $ 4,762,940 $ 4,590,258 Investments $ 1,342,037 $ 1,279,278 $ 1,351,433 $ 1,309,879 $ 1,384,941 Loans $ 3,705,779 $ 3,197,695 $ 3,147,317 $ 3,361,207 $ 3,104,623 Total Deposits $ 4,705,614 $ 4,113,826 $ 4,000,302 $ 4,288,426 $ 4,124,520 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 4,403,454 $ 3,413,752 $ 3,222,633 $ 3,714,432 $ 3,309,111 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 157,227 $ 152,303 $ 309,948 $ 176,985 $ 197,142 Total Equity $ 546,912 $ 517,890 $ 493,764 $ 529,174 $ 494,428 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 47,170 $ 39,294 $ 41,150 $ 125,384 $ 127,672 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 48,630 $ 40,673 $ 42,539 $ 129,600 $ 131,774 Provision for Credit Losses $ 9,400 $ 2,966 $ 1,200 $ 14,166 $ 4,800 Non-interest Income $ 11,223 $ 9,905 $ 11,627 $ 30,559 $ 31,455 Non-interest Expense $ 38,564 $ 32,651 $ 32,265 $ 104,637 $ 95,932 Net Income $ 8,741 $ 11,369 $ 16,285 $ 31,034 $ 48,252 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.74 $ 0.96 $ 1.37 $ 2.63 $ 4.02 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ — $ 1.35 $ 0.54 Book Value Per Common Share $ 47.93 $ 44.92 $ 40.00 $ 47.93 $ 40.00 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 36.22 $ 36.04 $ 33.69 $ 37.84 $ 32.10 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,808 11,814 11,901 11,809 11,993

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.



Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.64 % 0.94 % 1.35 % 0.82 % 1.33 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 6.39 % 8.78 % 13.19 % 7.80 % 12.98 % Efficiency ratio 64.43 % 64.56 % 59.57 % 65.33 % 58.77 % Average equity to average assets 9.97 % 10.76 % 10.26 % 10.51 % 10.24 % Net interest margin (a) 3.78 % 3.57 % 3.74 % 3.63 % 3.83 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.24 % 0.43 % 0.24 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.25 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 326.65 % 240.85 % 310.19 % 326.65 % 310.19 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.38 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.40 % Tier 1 leverage 10.25 % 12.14 % 11.72 % 10.25 % 11.72 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.63 % 14.82 % 14.61 % 13.63 % 14.61 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 16,391 $ 14,913 $ 15,961 $ 16,391 $ 15,961 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,517 $ 1,353 $ 1,370 $ 1,517 $ 1,370 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 12,617 $ 14,563 $ 11,214 $ 12,617 $ 11,214 Other real estate owned $ 169 $ 170 $ 63 $ 169 $ 63 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 14,303 $ 16,086 $ 12,647 $ 14,303 $ 12,647 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,179 $ 18,978 $ 15,671 $ 17,179 $ 15,671 Gross charge-offs $ 6,936 $ 6,091 $ 3,601 $ 16,219 $ 11,520 Recoveries $ 2,365 $ 1,414 $ 1,528 $ 5,449 $ 5,975 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 4,571 $ 4,677 $ 2,073 $ 10,770 $ 5,545





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 10,429 $ 19,312 Provision for credit losses 9,400 1,200 Provision for unfunded commitments 100 — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 19,929 $ 20,512





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 37,140 $ 58,395 Provision for credit losses 14,166 4,800 Provision for unfunded commitments (200 ) (100 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 51,106 $ 63,095





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 77,312 $ 76,759 Federal funds sold 1,356 282 Securities available-for-sale 1,271,992 1,259,137 Loans: Commercial 2,112,738 1,817,526 Residential 924,276 695,788 Consumer 671,353 646,758 3,708,367 3,160,072 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 6,868 7,749 Allowance for credit losses (46,169 ) (39,767 ) 3,669,066 3,128,054 Restricted stock 15,366 15,364 Accrued interest receivable 25,386 24,877 Premises and equipment, net 82,213 67,286 Bank-owned life insurance 128,242 114,122 Goodwill 93,363 86,985 Other intangible assets 25,802 5,586 Other real estate owned 169 107 Other assets 93,084 72,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,483,351 $ 4,851,146 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 831,575 $ 750,335 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 159,618 92,921 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,726,296 3,246,812 4,717,489 4,090,068 Short-term borrowings 84,363 67,221 FHLB advances 30,456 108,577 Other liabilities 85,092 57,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,917,400 4,323,170 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023 Outstanding shares-11,808,304 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023 2,016 2,014 Additional paid-in capital 144,785 144,152 Retained earnings 677,155 663,726 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (102,800 ) (127,087 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,356,719 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023 (155,205 ) (154,829 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 565,951 527,976 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,483,351 $ 4,851,146





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 61,367 $ 49,146 $ 162,878 $ 140,220 Securities: Taxable 6,319 6,164 18,083 18,631 Tax-exempt 2,715 2,661 7,919 7,937 Other 1,294 752 2,989 2,864 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 71,695 58,723 191,869 169,652 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 22,197 13,627 59,622 35,111 Short-term borrowings 993 1,923 2,928 4,025 Other borrowings 1,335 2,023 3,935 2,844 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 24,525 17,573 66,485 41,980 NET INTEREST INCOME 47,170 41,150 125,384 127,672 Provision for credit losses 9,400 1,200 14,166 4,800 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 37,770 39,950 111,218 122,872 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,251 1,140 3,903 3,642 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 8,139 7,099 21,576 20,971 Other service charges and fees 191 213 700 613 Securities gains (losses), net 103 — 104 — Interchange income 177 — 490 47 Loan servicing fees 274 447 957 997 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 411 321 886 811 Other 677 2,407 1,943 4,374 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 11,223 11,627 30,559 31,455 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 18,521 17,159 53,231 51,263 Occupancy expense 2,556 2,389 7,116 7,120 Equipment expense 4,280 3,580 12,736 10,404 FDIC Expense 558 613 1,721 1,977 Other 12,649 8,524 29,833 25,168 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 38,564 32,265 104,637 95,932 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 10,429 19,312 37,140 58,395 Provision for income taxes 1,688 3,027 6,106 10,143 NET INCOME 8,741 16,285 31,034 48,252 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 31,628 (34,934 ) 24,067 (36,504 ) Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 73 146 220 440 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 40,442 $ (18,503 ) $ 55,321 $ 12,188 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74 $ 1.37 $ 2.63 $ 4.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 11,808 11,901 11,809 11,993

