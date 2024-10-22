Inc. Names Elev8 New Media as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media , an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce it has been honored with a spot on the prestigious Inc. Power Awards List for 2024. This annual accolade celebrates leading B2B companies across the United States that have consistently supported entrepreneurs and fostered the growth of emerging businesses.

This year’s Inc. Power Partner awards highlight Elev8 New Media’s exceptional performance among 359 distinguished firms spanning sectors such as marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity. Each honoree has demonstrated outstanding client service and strategic support critical to the success of startups and small businesses nationwide.

“Receiving the Inc. Power Partner Award for the third consecutive time is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to our clients,” stated Jessica Starman, CEO & Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “At Elev8, we are committed to driving excellence through innovation and staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring our clients achieve their business objectives effectively.”

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” stated Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

To view the complete Inc. Power Partner awards list, please visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche platforms. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

Contact Information

media@elev8newmedia.com

