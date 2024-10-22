For Immediate Release: October 22, 2024

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), announced the administrative seizure of approximately three million units of unauthorized e-cigarette products, with an estimated retail value of $76 million. The seizures were part of a July joint operation to examine incoming shipments and prevent illegal e-cigarettes from entering the country.

“The FDA is on high alert and, in coordination with our federal partners, remains committed to stopping unauthorized e-cigarettes at our nation’s borders,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “These products too often end up in kids’ hands, and the newly formed federal task force is well positioned to collectively combat this unscrupulous activity.”

In June, the FDA and the Department of Justice announced a joint federal task force to curb the distribution and sale of illegal e-cigarettes. Operations like these are an example of ongoing law enforcement work across federal agencies, which are now increasing in frequency with the creation of the task force.

“CBP’s trade enforcement mission places a significant emphasis on intercepting illicit products that could harm American consumers,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner for CBP. “We will continue to work with our enforcement partners to identify and seize unsafe and unlawful goods.”

In preparation for the operation, the joint team worked for several months to review shipping invoices, identify potentially violative incoming shipments and complete other investigative work that led to this successful operation. Upon examining shipments, all of which originated in China, the team found various brands of illegal e-cigarettes, including Geek Bar and others. In an attempt to evade duties and detection, most of these unauthorized e-cigarettes were intentionally mis-declared as items with no connection to vaping products and with incorrect values. Products that are seized and forfeited to the government will be disposed of in accordance with CBP authorities.

“This isn’t the first joint seizure operation, and it won’t be the last – we will continue to relentlessly pursue those attempting to smuggle illegal e-cigarettes,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “The $76 million these bad actors just put in the dumpster should be a sobering reminder that their time and money would be better spent complying with the law.”

The joint federal task force will continue to focus on actions to stop the illegal importation and distribution of unauthorized e-cigarette products in the United States. This may include investigating and prosecuting new criminal, civil, seizure and forfeiture actions under the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act; the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act; and other authorities. Violations of these statutes can result in felony convictions and significant criminal fines, as well as civil monetary penalties. They can also result in seizures of unauthorized products, which can help to make illegal e-cigarettes less accessible, including to youth.

