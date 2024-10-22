Premium Self-Guided Courses in the Blue Marble Geographics Online Classroom

Blue Marble Geographics Online Classroom is a growing library of self-guided courses for busy professionals learning Global Mapper or Geographic Calculator.

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographics(bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the release of new, premium courses in their Online Classroom.The Blue Marble Geographics Online Classroom is a growing library of self-guided courses designed for busy professionals who wish to learn the Global Mapper or Geographic Calculator software at their own pace. In each course, users are guided through a series of lessons with step-by-step workflows and accompanying sample data for flexible, hands-on learning.The Blue Marble Geographics Online Classroom has maintained several free, introductory courses aimed at getting new users up and running quickly and easily. The new premium courses are geared towards users who are familiar with the software and want to go in-depth on advanced functionality or processes. Many popular topics are planned for future premium courses, but to begin, two scripting courses have been released. These courses cover the easy-to-use, proprietary Global Mapper Scripting language and using Python with Global Mapper.The Principles of Global Mapper Scripting course is geared towards familiarizing Global Mapper users with the simple but powerful proprietary scripting language, Global Mapper Scripting. Users are guided through building scripts for importing and exporting data, operating a series of spatial queries, and generating a point cloud or 3D model from a set of overlapping drone images with Pixels to Points, among other topics.The Basics of Python in Global Mapper Pro course teaches the utilization of Global Mapper functionality through Python scripts and workflows. This course takes you from installing Python alongside Global Mapper, to creating scripts for processes such as importing/exporting data, generating contours, classifying point clouds, and generating elevation surfaces from point cloud data, among other functions as well.“I’m excited to see our training resources expand and cover more topics,” stated Jenna Nelson, Training and Outreach Coordinator. “Not only are we able to provide additional software instruction here, but also we are making it available to more users. Instead of trying to fit another live class into your schedule, you can take these courses whenever it works best for you.”Premium courses are available for purchase in the online classroom. Each course is organized into multiple lessons with accompanying workflows, and users can browse all the material for the course at their convenience. Users earn a personalized certificate for each course they complete.To learn more and enroll in a course, visit training.bluemarblegeo.com.###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com

