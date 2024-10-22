Commerce Cloud Market Expansion is Fueled by E-Commerce Growth, Digital Transformation, and Scalable Cloud Platforms

Commerce Cloud Market Report

The Commerce Cloud Market booms as businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based e-commerce platforms, driven by the rise of digital retail, & need for scalability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scope and OverviewThe Commerce Cloud Market was valued at USD 19.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, reaching USD 94.1 billion by 2032. The rapid adoption of digital retailing and advancements in cloud technology are key growth drivers.The market's growth is fueled by the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms, which businesses use as tools for digital transformation and omnichannel strategies. Additionally, governments are implementing new rules and regulations to protect consumer data. For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S. have driven the need for secure and reliable commerce cloud solutions. The rise of mobile commerce, along with the use of personalization and artificial intelligence tools to improve customer experiences and automate business operations, also contributes to market growth. Regulations such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in the U.S. are pushing companies to adopt safer, compliant, and scalable cloud solutions. The integration of AI and data analytics in commerce cloud platforms is expected to generate additional revenue for businesses in the future.Get a Report Sample of Commerce Cloud Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2862 Key Players:Some major key players in the commerce cloud market are Salesforce, Adobe Commerce Cloud, Shopify Plus, SAP Commerce Cloud, Oracle Commerce Cloud, IBM Watson Commerce, Big Commerce, Woo Commerce, VTEX, and other players.Segment Analysis➤ By Component: In 2023, the platform segment led the market, holding a revenue share of over 56%. Platforms serve as the foundation for customization and integration within commerce clouds. However, the services segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by the development of consulting, deployment, and support services.➤ By Organization Size: Large enterprises dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over 69% of the revenue share. They utilize commerce cloud solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by their need for cost-efficient and scalable solutions.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Components➤ Platform➤ ServicesBy Application➤ Grocery➤ Pharmaceutical➤ Electronics➤ Furniture➤ Bookstores➤ Fashion and apparel➤ Automotive➤ Food & beveragesBy Organization Size➤ Large enterprise➤ Small and medium-size enterpriseRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America was the leading market for commerce cloud solutions, driven by high adoption rates among large organizations and the presence of notable service vendors such as Salesforce. The rise in e-commerce sales, the implementation of FedRAMP standards, and increasing cloud investments are major factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. commerce cloud market.The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the rise of e-commerce start-ups and high mobile internet penetration. China and India are key contributors, with companies like Alibaba expanding their cloud infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing digital consumer base. Local organizations in the Asia Pacific are increasingly implementing commerce cloud solutions to capitalize on the expanding market.Recent Developments➤ May 2024: Salesforce launched a new AI-powered commerce cloud feature, enabling businesses to deliver personalized shopping experiences.➤ July 2023: Oracle introduced a hybrid cloud solution for e-commerce, helping businesses reduce operational costs.➤ February 2024: Adobe integrated real-time customer data analytics into its Commerce Cloud platform.➤ June 2024: Shopify enhanced its commerce cloud platform with new social media integration tools.Key Takeaways➤ Detailed analysis of the Commerce Cloud Market, covering key growth drivers, segment insights, and regional trends.➤ Market size and forecast data for 2024-2032.➤ Comprehensive insights into market segments by component and organization size.➤ Thorough analysis of key regional developments, including North America and Asia Pacific.➤ Recent innovations, product launches, and strategic initiatives by major market players.Enquire for More Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2862 Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. 