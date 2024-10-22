Inventus Mining Announces Senior Management Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce several senior management changes including:

Board of Directors Changes

William (Bill) Fisher has joined the Board as Chairman and Nils Engelstad has concurrently resigned as a Director to make way for Mr. Fisher’s appointment.

Mr. Fisher is a geologist with extensive industry experience including posts in Africa, Australia, Europe and Canada. He was a production geologist developing and mining paleoplacer diamond deposits in Angola and Guinea and served as a director of Rockwell Diamonds, which was mining placers in the Orange River valley in South Africa. He was CEO of Karmin Exploration which discovered the Aripuanã base metal massive sulphide deposits in Brazil. From 1997 to 2001, he was Vice President, Exploration for Boliden AB, a major European mining and smelting company where he was responsible for thirty-five exploration and development projects in nine countries. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Fisher led GlobeStar Mining Corp. from an exploration company to an emerging precious and base metal producer in the Dominican Republic, financing and developing the Cerro de Maimon copper/gold mine, which was sold to Perilya for $186 million. He was also Chairman of Aurelian Resources, which was sold to Kinross Gold in 2008 for $1.2 billion after the discovery of the Fruta del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador (now operated by Lundin Gold). He was CEO of GoldQuest Mining in 2012 when it discovered the multi-million-ounce Romero gold deposit in the Dominican Republic. He currently serves as an independent director of GoldQuest Mining, Churchill Resources and Great Republic Mining.

Management Change

Wesley Whymark has been promoted to President and Head of Exploration effective immediately. Wesley will take over the day-to-day management of the Company and oversee exploration. Stefan Spears will remain the Chief Executive Officer and a Director.

Mr. Whymark is a Professional Geoscientist with over fourteen years of experience in mineral exploration. His specialization encompasses the exploration of precious and base metals deposits, with a particular focus on orogenic, paleoplacer, hydrothermal, and magmatic-type mineral systems. Mr. Whymark earned his Bachelor of Science Honours degree from Laurentian University and advanced his academic knowledge by conducting postgraduate PhD research at Würzburg University. He is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO).

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 168 million common shares outstanding.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears

CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

Tel: (647) 408-1849

E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com

