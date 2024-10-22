Tenor Brings AI-Driven Insights to ATD’s Leadership Development Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Tenor, providers of AI-driven leadership development solutions that redefine traditional training WHAT:

Will present “Leadership Skills in the Age of AI” during the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Leadership Development Day. WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.



Tenor’s session will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET. WHERE:

The event will take place virtually. To register, visit https://www.td.org/atd-leadership- development-day . DETAILS: With AI accelerating the pace of change in nearly all aspects of life and work, it is time to consider how these technologies are transforming leadership development. During this ATD event, James Cross, co-founder of Tenor, will present “Leadership Skills in the Age of AI,” spotlighting how AI technologies can be harnessed to help managers develop their skills and lead more effectively. Attendees will hear real-world case studies of AI innovation in leadership development, see a live demo of a voice-powered AI solution, and learn about a new AI maturity model that offers a glimpse into the future of leadership development.



Cross has dedicated his career to unlocking human potential with technology. He was previously vice president of Strategy at Workday, where he worked with many of the world’s largest companies on their talent and learning strategies. He has also worked with the White House on skills technologies for American workers and has written extensively on the topic.



Bringing together leading experts and organizations to share insights on current trends and best practices in leadership development, ATD’s Leadership Development Day is designed for anyone responsible for developing leaders, offering practical strategies for transforming leadership programs. The agenda features speakers from Booz Allen, Marriott International, Grainger and WM. For additional event information, including registration, visit https://www.td.org/atd-leadership-development-day.

About Tenor

Tenor’s co-founders, Charlie Stigler and James Cross, have dedicated their careers to unlocking human potential with technology. Their previous start-ups were both acquired by Workday and serve as the foundation of Workday Learning, now one of the world’s leading learning management systems. Their latest venture is Tenor, the AI platform for leadership development. For more information and to find out how Tenor can be easily incorporated into your learning and development programs, visit www.tenorhq.com

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com

