Commercial Aircraft Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030 | Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc.

The global commercial aircraft market is projected to reach $192.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Commercial Aircraft Market - As per the application, passenger segment was highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for commercial aircraft for air travel by passengers globally.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft , use of lightweight carbon composites for manufacturing aircraft, and rise in number of airline passenger have boosted the growth of the global commercial aircraft market . However, surge in terrorism, congestion and delay in air traffic, and dearth of security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of innovative technologies and increased demand for air travel across the globe would unlock lucrative opportunities in the future. As per the report, the global commercial aircraft industry generated $128.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $192.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1706 The narrow body segment dominated the marketBy size, the narrow body segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global commercial aircraft market, due to high demand and purchase of narrow body commercial aircraft by hundreds of airlines across the globe. However, the freighter segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to rise in import-export of items via airways.The cargo segment to register the highest CAGR through 2030By application, the cargo segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in adoption of commercial aircraft for transporting tons of e-commerce items. However, the passenger segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the global commercial aircraft market, due to high demand for commercial aircraft for air travel by passengers.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1706 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's shareBy region, the global commercial aircraft market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in air passenger traffic across Asian nations. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.Key market playersLockheed Martin CorporationTextron Inc.Raytheon Technologies CorporationAirbus GroupThe Boeing CompanyDassault AviationCommercial Aircraft Corporation of China, LtdGeneral Dynamics CorporationEmbraer S.A.General ElectricKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy aircraft size, the freighter segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on application, the cargo segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the commercial aircraft market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing commercial aircraft market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the commercial aircraft market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global commercial aircraft market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.