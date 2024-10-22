Discover the KASPY (KASPY) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that KASPY (KASPY) will be listed on XT Exchange. The KASPY/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).

About KASPY (KASPY)

KASPY is a unique meme token inspired by the heartfelt story of a three-legged cat named Kaspy. In 2022, Kaspy’s owner made a personal sacrifice by selling millions of $KAS to raise funds to save her life. This touching story transformed KASPY into more than just a token – it became a symbol of resilience, hope, and community spirit within the crypto world. The story of Kaspy resonates deeply with the values of perseverance and compassion, giving this token a special place in the growing meme token landscape.

This listing on XT Exchange provides an exciting opportunity for KASPY and its community to reach a wider audience and gain greater exposure in the cryptocurrency space. By joining XT, KASPY is set to bring its story of resilience and its community-focused approach to a larger, global platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We’re excited to introduce KASPY to our platform. Its inspiring backstory and strong community focus align with the values of innovation and community-driven growth that XT champions. We believe KASPY’s listing will resonate with our users and contribute to the vibrant culture of digital assets.”

Website: https://kaspy.io/

Blockchain Explorer: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/KASPY

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

KASPY

contact@kaspy.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

